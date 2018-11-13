Maruti Suzuki Recalls the Diesel Ciaz over a Speedometer Issue

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the most premium offering by the Indian car maker. It had received a facelift not too long ago. The company announced a service camp for the diesel engine models over a faulty light present in the speedometer. Maruti has started calling the affected car owners since 29 October. As a part of this service campaign, Maruti will inspect and replace the faulty parts and owners manual in the affected cars. There are about 880 affected cars, manufactured between August 1, 2018, and September 21, 2018. It comprises Zeta and Alpha variants of the diesel Ciaz. The company also stated that there are no safety concerns and the faulty parts do not pose a safety threat at all. Owners may also enter their VIN number on their website to check if their car is affected by this recall.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered with a 1248 cc DDiS diesel engine which is good for 88.5 bhp of power and maximum torque of 200 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. This family sedan is capable of seating five people and boasts superior interior space. The car also gives you the peace of mind and reliability of a Maruti, in a more premium avatar. The recent facelift of the car saw the introduction of some more features and a new petrol engine.

While the petrol gets an automatic transmission as an option, it is missed out on the diesel variant. The Ciaz is a brilliant value for money product with prices starting from INR 8.19 Lakhs and goes all the way up to INR 10.97 Lakhs (both Ex-Showroom, Mumbai). The Ciaz competes with the likes of the Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market space. Do watch our review on the all-new Ciaz linked below.