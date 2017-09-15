Maruti Suzuki Presents 35 Vehicles To Haryana Police

Maruti Suzuki India recently presented 35 new vehicles to Haryana Police. The vehicles include 20 Ertiga patrolling cars, 8 Ertiga interceptors and 7 Eeco ambulances, all customized to meet traffic police requirements. The vehicles were presented to Haryana Police in the presence of Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal.

These vehicles will be deployed across Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts of Haryana. This Maruti Suzuki CSR initiative will facilitate the police department with required resources to strengthen patrolling and enforcement on National Highway (NH48) (from Ambience mall to Bilaspur), Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and as per their requirement in districts. The ambulances will be useful in providing medical services to victims of road accidents.

The vehicles presented to the Haryana police are equipped with accessories including a beacon light, siren, public address system and body graphics for patrolling. The Ertiga cars have interceptors equipped with laser based traffic speed video systems, printers, roof-mounted day and night all-weather PTZ cameras, LED monitor Roof light bars and public address mechanisms. The interceptors are also fitted with breath alcohol analyzers to detect if motorists are drunk. Additionally, the Eeco Ambulances will help the police in rushing the accident victims to medical care.

Speaking on the occasion, A K Tomer, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are pleased to extend our support to the Haryana Police to strengthen the road safety in the state. These customized vehicles will help the Police to address two critical elements of road safety – Enforcement and Emergency care. The fully equipped interceptors will enable the Police to keep a check on speed violators and the patrolling vehicles will be useful in enforcement of law thus encouraging motorists to drive safely and follow the traffic rules. The ambulances will help the department to provide speedy medical support to the accident victims, a critical requirement in saving lives.”