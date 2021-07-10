Maruti Suzuki Now Offers Online Smart Finance Service For Their Customers

Given the current scenario, most businesses are taking the online route to offer services and products to their customers. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has decided to extend its financial services online. Smart Finance will be available all across the country in MSILs Nexa and Arena Showrooms. So now, customers can not only book the car of their choice online, the end to end financing for that car will be completed online as well.

Official Statement

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (marketing & sales), MSIL said, “Even before walking into a car dealership, most potential buyers already start their shopping process online — browsing cars and finance options. Keeping in view the changing customer behaviour, we have launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance – India’s first ground-breaking digital platform that enables customers with an end-to-end online car financing solution. To enhance the consumer experience, we have included several industry-first features in the platform.”

“We had done a pilot project in limited cities last year. The response from customers has been encouraging. More than 25 lakh customers have visited Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance platform since its inception. Over 1,60,000 customers configured on-road prices and more than 40,000 customers have downloaded the finance sanction letter online. This gave us the confidence to launch it pan India with 14 partner financiers offering personalised financing options for our customers,” he added.

“To make online car financing more comprehensive, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has an integrated exchange customer journey. This will empower the customers to get an estimated value of their old cars in case of a replacement purchase,” the company said in a statement.

Banks

Smart Finance currently has 14 banks on board to provide options to the customers to get their vehicle financed from a bank of their choice. The banks are – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Karur Vyasa Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Sundaram Finance, and HDB Financial Services. MSIL more financiers and structured finance products will be added to enhance the Smart Finance service.