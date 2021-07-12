Jawa Rolls Out Two New Colourways To Commemorate Indian Army’s 1971 War Victory

1971. It is not just a number or a year on the calendar. 1971 signifies a glorious milestone, decorated with the bravery and valour of our armed forces leading to one of the most remarkable victories in the history of India as a nation. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war victory and Jawa Motorcycles has come to the fore to offer a tribute to the gallantry of our Forever Heroes. Continuing its #ForeverHeroes initiative, the brand has introduced two new colours of its modern classic Jawa to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 war victory.

More details

To further contribute to the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh” celebrations throughout the year, Jawa Motorcycles will be a part of various celebratory rides with the Indian Army that mark important landmark occasions like Kargil Vijay Diwas, Battle of Turtuk and Battle of Longewala, with the Jawa Khakhi and Midnight Grey leading the charge.

Pricing

The Jawa Khakhi & Midnight Grey will be available across Jawa Dealerships and will be priced at INR 1,93,357 ex-showroom, Delhi. The new colours will only be available in the Dual ABS version.

What makes them special?

What makes these motorcycles special is the commemorative emblem that proudly features the prestigious Indian Army insignia flanked by a ‘laurel wreath’ symbolizing the 1971 victory. Jawa Motorcycles is honoured to be the first manufacturer to be allowed to do so on a production motorcycle.

The Jawa Khakhi signifies the spirit of selfless service to the nation by the men in uniform. The Jawa Midnight Grey, on the other hand, is inspired by the Battle of Longewala, fought in the western frontier along Rajasthan border. This battle played an important role in India’s victory in the ’71 war where brave soldiers from Indian Army and BSF thwarted the enemy attack and defended our motherland, fighting bravely through the night. Jawa Midnight Grey is an ode to the bravery of these soldiers and the victory that we achieved on this night.

Styling & Features

Picking up from the suave styling of the Jawa, the new Jawa Khakhi and Midnight Grey add a dark sophistication and a more outdoorsy feel to the Jawa character. Both shades are finished in matte and feature an all-black theme that runs across the mechanical parts of the motorcycle. The engine now features brushed fins adding to the attention to detail. The 1971 War Victory commemorative insignia occupies the place of pride on the fuel tank flanked by tricolour stripes. The wheel and tyre sizes remain unchanged from before but these motorcycles ride on blacked out spoke rims to go with the overall black theme.

All the product enhancements introduced across the Jawa Motorcycles range, beginning with the introduction of forty two sports stripe earlier this year, also find way into these commemorative motorcycles.

Enhanced seat; that further elevates the rider comfort with its redesigned seat pan and cushioning

Retuned suspension & frame set-up; that results in better ground clearance while adding to the already superlative ride and handling characteristics of the Jawa

Retuned exhaust note coming out of the signature twin exhausts; deeper beat and tuned acoustics for a more engaging riding experience

Trip meter for rider convenience

About The Powertrain

The entire Jawa range features changes that start from within:

The 293cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected engine gets further enhancements to deliver 27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

It’s the first single cylinder engine to utilize cross port technology which increases the volumetric efficiency of the engine, enables a better flow of charge and exhaust gases and results in better power and torque output.

The engine now features a repositioned lambda sensor that monitors internal and external variables even more efficiently to give a consistent performance and cleaner emissions regardless of any road condition.

The throttle response has been made crisper to respond to even the slightest inputs with precision through improved fuelling.

The overall result is a more linear performance across the rev range, with a noticeable punch in the mid-range resulting in stronger acceleration.

Official statements

Setting the context for this tribute, Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends, said, “How we measure success as a company is not by how many motorcycles we sell. It is by how much we’re able to give back.”

Presenting the two new colours of Jawa as a tribute to the 1971 victory, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, “We have a special place in our heart for the men and women who protect our nation. We call them Forever Heroes and it’s the cornerstone of Jawa’s existence. It gives us immense pride to dedicate the Jawa Khakhi and Jawa Midnight Grey to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war victory. As a company we are honoured to carry the Indian Army’s insignia on our motorcycles that will forever remind the riders of the bravery and sacrifices made by our soldiers to keep our motherland protected.”