2020 Hyundai Creta: Variant-Wise Features and Prices

What should be considered as one of the most awaited launch of 2020, the Hyundai Creta BS6 has been launched today. It’s not just a facelift as Creta has gone under various changes in every aspect. It has become a better car in every department. Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the engine variants and the trims avaialable:

There are three engine options that are on offer which are as follows: The first choice will be a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine good for 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm and 147 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It can be had paired with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Hyundai’s version of CVT). Another petrol engine, a 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol which cranks out 140 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,200 rpm will be on offer, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A diesel engine will also be available in the form of a 1.5-litre U2 BS6 motor, which cranks out 115 PS @ 4,000 rpm and 255 Nm between 1,500 – 2,700 rpm. This engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.

There are 5 overall trims to choose from namely E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). The base variant E includes driver and passenger airbags as standard accompanied with ABS and EBD. Bi-functional projector headlamps and LED positioning lamps come as a standard fitment too. The base variant loses out on the touchscreen infotainment screen.

Hyundai Creta E Features Driver and Passenger airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking sensors

Speed alert system

Speed sensing auto door lock

Bi-functional projector headlamps

LED positioning lamps

Two tone black and greige interiors

Follow me home headlamps

Rear Ac vents

Front power outlet

Glove box cooling

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

When you jump on the more premium EX variant, you get a 20.32 cm touchscreen audio system with steering mounted audio controls with Bluetooth connectivity. Other features which you will get with the EX variant are as follows:

Hyundai Creta EX Features In addition to features on the E Shark Fin antennaFront USB Charger

Sunglass holder

20.32 cm touchscreen audio

Apple Carplay

Android Auto

Steering Mounted audio control

Voice recognition

Bluetooth handsfree

The S variant which sits in the middle offers some more features like automatic headlamps, LED tail lamps, Cruise Control, Smartkey with push button start and Fully automatic temperature control. Other additions in the S variant are as follows:

Hyundai Creta S Features In addition to features on the EX Rear Camera with Steering Adaptive Parking guidelines

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger with timer

Driver rear view monitor

Automatic headlamps

LED Tail lamps

Integrated roof rails

Inside door handles with metal finish

Rear parcel tray

Rear window shade

Cruise Control

Smartkey with push button start

Fully automatic temperature control

Rear USB Charger

Rear Wiper and Washer

205/65 R16 Styled wheel

SX variant gets almost all the gadgetry which includes ESC, vehicle stability management control and rear disc brakes too. The infotainment department is handled by 26.03 cm HD infotainment screen with Bluelink. It also gets a panoramic sunroof. For the premium amount that you pay, you get Drive mode selector, traction control mode and Paddle shifters too. Other additional features include:

Hyundai Creta SX Features In addition to features on the S Rear Disc Brakes

Electronic Stability Control

Vehicle stability management control

Hill start Assist Control

Child Seat anchor

Puddle Lamps with welcome function

Burglar Alarm

R17 Clean Silver Alloys

Trio Beam LED Headlamps

Crescent Glow LED DRL

Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting

Smart panoramic sunroof

Auto healthy air purifier

Drive Mode select

Traction Control Modes

Paddle shifters

Rear armrest with cupholders

60:40 Rear seat split

2 Step rear reclining seats

26.03 cm HD infotainment screen with Bluelink

Smartphone wireless charger

Biuelink integrated smartwatch app

The top of the line optional trim of SX gets a 8-speaker sound system from Bose. It also gets side and curtain airbags among other features. The SX (O) trim includes:

Hyundai Creta SX (O) Features In addition to features on SX Side and curtain airbags

Electro Chromic Mirror

Lane Change indicator flash adjustment

R17 Diamond Cut Alloys

17.78cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display

Front Row ventilated seats

Power driver seat – 8 Way

MT Remote Start

Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Hyundai has included features such as Drive Mode Select (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud). The 2020 Creta will be offered with 10 Colour Options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry) including 2 Dual Tone (Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black) options.

Pricing:

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta starts from 9.99 lakh ex-showroom and the top spec SX(O) variant goes up to 17.2 lakh ex-showroom. Here’s a variant wise price breakdown of the new Creta: