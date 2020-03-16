Trending:
2020 Hyundai Creta: Variant-Wise Features and Prices

What should be considered as one of the most awaited launch of 2020, the Hyundai Creta BS6 has been launched today. It’s not just a facelift as Creta has gone under various changes in every aspect. It has become a better car in every department. Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the engine variants and the trims avaialable:

There are three engine options that are on offer which are as follows: The first choice will be a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine good for 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm and 147 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It can be had paired with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Hyundai’s version of CVT). Another petrol engine, a 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol which cranks out 140 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,200 rpm will be on offer, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A diesel engine will also be available in the form of a 1.5-litre U2 BS6 motor, which cranks out 115 PS @ 4,000 rpm and 255 Nm between 1,500 – 2,700 rpm. This engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.

There are 5 overall trims to choose from namely E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). The base variant E includes driver and passenger airbags as standard accompanied with ABS and EBD. Bi-functional projector headlamps and LED positioning lamps come as a standard fitment too. The base variant loses out on the touchscreen infotainment screen.

Hyundai Creta EFeatures
Driver and Passenger airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear Parking sensors
Speed alert system
Speed sensing  auto door lock
Bi-functional projector headlamps
LED positioning lamps
Two tone black and greige interiors
Follow me home headlamps
Rear Ac vents
Front power outlet
Glove box cooling
Height Adjustable Driver Seat

When you jump on the more premium EX variant, you get a 20.32 cm touchscreen audio system with steering mounted audio controls with Bluetooth connectivity. Other features which you will get with the EX variant are as follows:

Hyundai Creta EXFeatures
In addition to features on the E

Shark Fin antennaFront USB Charger
Sunglass holder
20.32 cm touchscreen audio
Apple Carplay
Android Auto
Steering Mounted audio control
Voice recognition
Bluetooth handsfree

The S variant which sits in the middle offers some more features like automatic headlamps, LED tail lamps, Cruise Control, Smartkey with push button start and Fully automatic temperature control. Other additions in the S variant are as follows:

Hyundai Creta SFeatures
In addition to features on the EX

Rear Camera with Steering Adaptive Parking guidelines
Front fog lamps
Rear defogger with timer
Driver rear view monitor
Automatic headlamps
LED Tail lamps
Integrated roof rails
Inside door handles with metal finish
Rear parcel tray
Rear window shade
Cruise Control
Smartkey with push button start
Fully automatic temperature control
Rear USB Charger
Rear Wiper and Washer
205/65 R16 Styled wheel

SX variant gets almost all the gadgetry which includes ESC, vehicle stability management control and rear disc brakes too. The infotainment department is handled by 26.03 cm HD infotainment screen with Bluelink. It also gets a panoramic sunroof. For the premium amount that you pay, you get Drive mode selector, traction control mode and Paddle shifters too. Other additional features include:

Hyundai Creta SXFeatures
In addition to features on the S

Rear Disc Brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Vehicle stability management control
Hill start Assist Control
Child Seat anchor
Puddle Lamps with welcome function
Burglar Alarm
R17 Clean Silver Alloys
Trio Beam LED Headlamps
Crescent Glow LED DRL
Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting
Smart panoramic sunroof
Auto healthy air purifier
Drive Mode select
Traction Control Modes
Paddle shifters
Rear armrest with cupholders
60:40 Rear seat split
2 Step rear reclining seats
26.03 cm HD infotainment screen with Bluelink
Smartphone wireless charger
Biuelink integrated smartwatch app

The top of the line optional trim of SX gets a 8-speaker sound system from Bose. It also gets side and curtain airbags among other features. The SX (O) trim includes:

Hyundai Creta SX (O)Features
In addition to features on SX

Side and curtain airbags
Electro Chromic Mirror
Lane Change indicator flash adjustment
R17 Diamond Cut Alloys
17.78cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display
Front Row ventilated seats
Power driver seat – 8 Way
MT Remote Start
Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Hyundai has included features such as Drive Mode Select (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud). The 2020 Creta will be offered with 10 Colour Options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry) including 2 Dual Tone (Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black) options.

Pricing:

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta starts from 9.99 lakh ex-showroom and the top spec SX(O) variant goes up to 17.2 lakh ex-showroom. Here’s a variant wise price breakdown of the new Creta:

