Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Breaches 5.5 Lakh Sales Milestone

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was first introduced in our market back in 2012. Because of Maruti’s strong foothold in our market and Ertiga’s people-carrying capabilities, the MPV became an instant hit. Now, Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Ertiga has achieved a new milestone with sales crossing 5.5 lakh units. The landmark figure was achieved in eight years since the first generation went on sale in 2012. In the words of the manufacturer itself, the MPV has managed to maintain market leadership over the last two years in the segment.

More details

It was previously available with a diesel powertrain too but it was discontinued following the transition to BS6 norms.

Official statement

Speaking on the success, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Over the years, brand Ertiga has redefined the notion of utilitarian MPVs with its sharp style, space, comfort, safety and host of technology features. As India’s first compact MPV, Ertiga continues to build a legacy of innovation. The remarkable milestone of 5.5 Lakh sales is a testimony of its success. While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top-selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment.”

Specs and features

Powering the BS-VI compliant Ertiga is the same 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist. This power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox that comes as standard but Maruti also offers a four-speed automatic as an option. The engine also comes with Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS technology, a mild hybrid system.

A practical package, the second generation Ertiga comes with much premium appeal. The interior gets a beige theme, with faux wooden inserts. The second-row seat can be split in 60:40 ratio and gets a one-touch recline and tumble to access the third row. The third-row seats can be reclined. All rows get at least 2 cupholders, with an air cooler in the front row. The driver gets a coloured MID in the instrument console providing a plethora of information. The centre console of the car gets a touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compliant and ventilated cup holders. Moreover, the car comes with safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seats and high-speed alert chime are offered as standard across the model range.