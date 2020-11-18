Evoke Urban Classic Electric Motorcycle Spied in India, Slated For Launch?

The major chunk of electric two-wheelers sold in our country is occupied by electric scooters. With only a few major players leaving a mark in the electric motorcycle industry. If we look at the operational size, Revolt Motors is the only prominent electric motorcycle manufacturer in the country. India might be devoid of homegrown production-spec electric motorcycles but it seems like the rest of the world is taking notice of all the untapped potential our country has. Evoke Motorcycles, a Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer has brought in its Urban Classic electric motorcycle.

More details

The Evoke Urban Classic has been spied in India. Reports suggest that it might have been brought here to showcase it to the prospective dealers.

Looks and features

Talking about the motorcycle now, despite having Chinese origin, the Urban Classic does look premium, at least in the pictures. Accentuating its visual appeal even further is the sloping fuel tank, a diamond-stitched leather seat, and a bulbous headlamp. The bike also features a touchscreen instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Reports suggest that the bike will be offered in two shades of Oceanic Blue and Galaxy Black.

Specifications

The most interesting thing about the Evoke Urban Classic is its performance. The manufacturer even takes pride in being one of the fastest electric manufacturers in Asia. It packs a 19kW motor and an 8.42kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain is good enough to churn out 25.6hp/117Nm and deliver a range of 200km on a single charge. The battery can be recharged up to 80% in 90 minutes using a 3.6kW charger. The bike is touted to sprint from 0-60km/h in 3 seconds, and has a claimed top speed of 130km/h.

Cycle parts

The suspension duties are handled by upside-down forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. The Evoke Urban Classic will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. It will also offer three riding modes: Pro, City, and Eco.

As per earlier reports, Evoke was initially planning to introduce a new entry-level bike codenamed ‘Project M1’ in India. It was to compete with other 125-150cc bikes in the Indian market. The Urban Classic is unlikely to be the first bike from Evoke as it will have its price hovering in the 6-7 Lakh mark.

Spy picture credits: Tesla Club India on Twitter