Maruti Suzuki Commissions 2nd Solar Power Plant On World Environment Day At Gurgaon Facility

Maruti Suzuki India Limited(MSIL) on Friday has announced that it has commissioned a 5 MW capacity carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram. The largest carmaker in the country claims that this project comes with an investment of more than Rs 20 crore.

MSIL says that underlining its commitment towards a greener future on World Environment Day, the company informed that this plant will provide a power output of 7,010 MWH each year. The project is set to offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually at the 32,985 sq. metres facility for the next 25 years.

After establishing its first solar power plant in Manesar back in 2014, Maruti states that it has remained steadfast in the goal of harnessing power from a renewable source. This plant was upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018 and the second plant of 5 MW takes the company’s total solar power capacity to 6.3 MW.

Talking about the Company’s green initiatives, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are committed to enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint. We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations.”

More Details

The company claims that the 5 MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronizing with the captive power plant. As a unique feature of this state-of-the-art plant, photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area. So while generating clean energy, it will also enhance the safety of the new cars parked underneath, from harsh climatic conditions.

The country’s largest carmaker has said that a more sustainable future is a priority for it not just in the vehicles produced but in efforts like establishing solar plants as well. The company pointed out that it had rolled out its first BS6 compliant vehicle in April, 2019, a full year in advance from the mandatory timeline. Today, Maruti Suzuki’s entire portfolio is BS6 compliant. Among other news, Maruti Suzuki has now started offering a host of health and hygiene accessories keeping safety from Covid-19 infections in mind.