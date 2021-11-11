Home News Maruti Suzuki Celerio Vs Rivals: Specs Compared Maruti Suzuki Celerio Vs Rivals: Specs Compared November 11, 2021 | Team Motoroids Added in: News The much-awaited next-gen Celerio is finally here and it looks promising for sure with its “most fuel-efficient car in India” tagline. Starting at ₹4.99 lakh, the Celerio goes up against a number of established rivals such as the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and its own sibling, the Wagon R. Let’s see how these hatchbacks stack up against each other: Price Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Petrol MT ₹4.99 lakh-₹6.44 lakh ₹4.93 lakh-₹5.59 lakh ₹4.76 lakh-₹5.97 lakh ₹4.99 lakh-₹6.49 lakh Petrol AMT ₹6.13 lakh-₹6.94 lakh ₹5.78 lakh-₹6.45 lakh ₹5.72 lakh-₹6.44 lakh ₹6.24 lakh-₹7.04 lakh The Celerio and Tiago are quite closely matched and they are also the most expensive of the lot in both the manual and AMT avatar. The Santro and the Wagon R are much cheaper and quite closely matched variant to variant. Dimensions Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Length 3695mm 3655mm 3610mm 3765mm Width 1655mm 1620mm 1645mm 1677mm Height 1555mm 1675mm 1560mm 1535mm Wheelbase 2435mm 2435mm 2400mm 2400mm Boot space 313 liters 341 liters 235 liters 242 liters In terms of dimensions, the Maruti twins have the longest wheelbase. The Celerio is the longest and the Tiago is the widest. However, the boxy Wagon R is the tallest and it also has the largest boot. Powertrain Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Engine 1-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated 1-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated/1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated 1.1-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated Power 66hp 67hp/82hp 68hp 85hp Torque 89nm 90nm/113nm 99nm 113nm Transmission 5-speed manual/AMT 5-speed manual/AMT 5-speed manual/AMT 5-speed manual/AMT Fuel efficiency 26.68 km/l 21.7 km/l/20.5 km/l 20 km/l 23.84 km/l

While the Celerio is the most fuel efficient in its class, its the Tiago which has the most powerful engine. The Santro, Celerio and Wagon R also closely matched in terms of power. One thing to note is that the Wagon R also gets the option of a much more powerful 1.2-liter engine. All cars come with an option of AMT apart from the standard 5-speed manual.

Features

The top-end variants of the Celerio get features like a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors, push-button start/stop with key-less entry, steering mounted audio controls, and front fog lamps.

The Wagon R comes with features such as a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted audio controls, and power windows.

On the equipment front, the Hyundai Santro gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Bluetooth, electronically adjustable ORVMs manual AC, rear AC vents, central locking steering mounted audio controls, foldable rear seats, and a rear washer and wiper.

The Tata Tiago gets a fully digital instrument cluster, push-button start Stop, automatic climate control, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.