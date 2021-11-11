Maruti Suzuki Celerio Vs Rivals: Specs Compared
The much-awaited next-gen Celerio is finally here and it looks promising for sure with its “most fuel-efficient car in India” tagline. Starting at ₹4.99 lakh, the Celerio goes up against a number of established rivals such as the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and its own sibling, the Wagon R. Let’s see how these hatchbacks stack up against each other:
Price
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Hyundai Santro
|Tata Tiago
|Petrol MT
|₹4.99 lakh-₹6.44 lakh
|₹4.93 lakh-₹5.59 lakh
|₹4.76 lakh-₹5.97 lakh
|₹4.99 lakh-₹6.49 lakh
|Petrol AMT
|₹6.13 lakh-₹6.94 lakh
|₹5.78 lakh-₹6.45 lakh
|₹5.72 lakh-₹6.44 lakh
|₹6.24 lakh-₹7.04 lakh
The Celerio and Tiago are quite closely matched and they are also the most expensive of the lot in both the manual and AMT avatar. The Santro and the Wagon R are much cheaper and quite closely matched variant to variant.
Dimensions
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Hyundai Santro
|Tata Tiago
|Length
|3695mm
|3655mm
|3610mm
|3765mm
|Width
|1655mm
|1620mm
|1645mm
|1677mm
|Height
|1555mm
|1675mm
|1560mm
|1535mm
|Wheelbase
|2435mm
|2435mm
|2400mm
|2400mm
|Boot space
|313 liters
|341 liters
|235 liters
|242 liters
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti twins have the longest wheelbase. The Celerio is the longest and the Tiago is the widest. However, the boxy Wagon R is the tallest and it also has the largest boot.
Powertrain
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Hyundai Santro
|Tata Tiago
|Engine
|1-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated
|1-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated/1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated
|1.1-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated
|1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated
|Power
|66hp
|67hp/82hp
|68hp
|85hp
|Torque
|89nm
|90nm/113nm
|99nm
|113nm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual/AMT
|5-speed manual/AMT
|5-speed manual/AMT
|5-speed manual/AMT
|Fuel efficiency
|26.68 km/l
|21.7 km/l/20.5 km/l
|20 km/l
|23.84 km/l
While the Celerio is the most fuel efficient in its class, its the Tiago which has the most powerful engine. The Santro, Celerio and Wagon R also closely matched in terms of power. One thing to note is that the Wagon R also gets the option of a much more powerful 1.2-liter engine. All cars come with an option of AMT apart from the standard 5-speed manual.
Features
The top-end variants of the Celerio get features like a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors, push-button start/stop with key-less entry, steering mounted audio controls, and front fog lamps.
The Wagon R comes with features such as a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted audio controls, and power windows.
On the equipment front, the Hyundai Santro gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Bluetooth, electronically adjustable ORVMs manual AC, rear AC vents, central locking steering mounted audio controls, foldable rear seats, and a rear washer and wiper.
The Tata Tiago gets a fully digital instrument cluster, push-button start Stop, automatic climate control, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.