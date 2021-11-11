Trending: 
Upcoming Yezdi Adventure Bike Spotted Yet Again
Home News Maruti Suzuki Celerio Vs Rivals: Specs Compared

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Vs Rivals: Specs Compared

|
Added in: News
Follow Motoroids on Goolge News

The much-awaited next-gen Celerio is finally here and it looks promising for sure with its “most fuel-efficient car in India” tagline. Starting at ₹4.99 lakh, the Celerio goes up against a number of established rivals such as the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and its own sibling, the Wagon R. Let’s see how these hatchbacks stack up against each other:

next gen celerio launched

Price

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Wagon RHyundai SantroTata Tiago
Petrol MT₹4.99 lakh-₹6.44 lakh₹4.93 lakh-₹5.59 lakh₹4.76 lakh-₹5.97 lakh₹4.99 lakh-₹6.49 lakh
Petrol AMT₹6.13 lakh-₹6.94 lakh₹5.78 lakh-₹6.45 lakh₹5.72 lakh-₹6.44 lakh₹6.24 lakh-₹7.04 lakh

The Celerio and Tiago are quite closely matched and they are also the most expensive of the lot in both the manual and AMT avatar. The Santro and the Wagon R are much cheaper and quite closely matched variant to variant.

Maruti Wagon R

Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Wagon RHyundai SantroTata Tiago
Length3695mm3655mm3610mm3765mm
Width1655mm1620mm1645mm1677mm
Height1555mm1675mm1560mm1535mm
Wheelbase2435mm2435mm2400mm2400mm
Boot space313 liters341 liters235 liters242 liters

In terms of dimensions, the Maruti twins have the longest wheelbase. The Celerio is the longest and the Tiago is the widest. However, the boxy Wagon R is the tallest and it also has the largest boot.

Hyundai All New Santro Diana Green quarter

Powertrain

 Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Wagon RHyundai SantroTata Tiago
Engine1-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated1-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated/1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated1.1-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated
Power66hp67hp/82hp68hp85hp
Torque89nm90nm/113nm99nm113nm
Transmission5-speed manual/AMT5-speed manual/AMT5-speed manual/AMT5-speed manual/AMT
Fuel efficiency26.68 km/l21.7 km/l/20.5 km/l20 km/l23.84 km/l

While the Celerio is the most fuel efficient in its class, its the Tiago which has the most powerful engine. The Santro, Celerio and Wagon R also closely matched in terms of power. One thing to note is that the Wagon R also gets the option of a much more powerful 1.2-liter engine. All cars come with an option of AMT apart from the standard 5-speed manual.

Tata Tiago Yellow

Features

The top-end variants of the Celerio get features like a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors, push-button start/stop with key-less entry, steering mounted audio controls, and front fog lamps.

2021 celerio launched interior

The Wagon R comes with features such as a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted audio controls, and power windows.

Accessories of new WagonR Dashboard

On the equipment front, the Hyundai Santro gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Bluetooth, electronically adjustable ORVMs manual AC, rear AC vents, central locking steering mounted audio controls, foldable rear seats, and a rear washer and wiper.

Hyundai Santro Interiors (1)

The Tata Tiago gets a fully digital instrument cluster, push-button start Stop, automatic climate control, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

News
,
Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 