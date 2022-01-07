Hyundai India Joins The Price Hike Bandwagon!

Hyundai has hiked the prices of their SUV range in India which includes cars like Venue, Creta, and Alcazar. Other cars in their fleet have not been affected by the price hike. With this, Hyundai Motors has joined other car manufacturers who hiked their prices in recent times. The reason behind this price hike is increased input and operational cost. Let’s take a look at the quantum of increased prices:

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue: Venue has received a price hike of ₹2,100 for the petrol version and ₹4,100 for the diesel version except for the SX trim. The Venue has been in the market since 2019 and it has been one of the top-selling SUVs in its segment. The Venue comes with three engines and four transmission options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114 nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel churns out 100ps and 250nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine produces 120ps and 172 nm of torque.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta: all petrol and diesel version of Creta gets a price hike of ₹7,000 which means the top Variant the 1.4 Litre DCT Petrol is now priced at ₹17.94 Lakhs and diesel AT top variant is priced at ₹17.85 Lakhs Creta comes with a choice of a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The SUV is crammed with every feature imaginable such as panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, Hyundai Blue Link with connected car features, tri-beam LED headlights, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold function and cruise control to name a few.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar: Alcazar has received the highest price hike with ₹14,000 for the petrol variants and ₹22,000 for diesel variants. The 6 seater variants which include Platinum and Signature AT remain unchanged. The 7 seater variant is also unaffected. The petrol unit is the third generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.

