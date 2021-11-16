Trending: 
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Accessory Packs Detailed

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is finally here and it does seem promising. Starting at ₹4.99 lakh, the Celerio is available in four variants namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The manual transmission is offered as standard and the AMT will be available from the VXI variant onwards. The Celerio is available in Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown colors. Maruti has also revealed two accessory packs for the Celerio which customers can choose from. Let’s take a look at these packs:

new celerio accessories

Active and cool pack

                                                        Active and Cool
Front underbody spoilerWindow Frame KitInterior Styling Kit (Red/Grey)
Rear underbody spoilerBack Door Mid GarnishPVC Designer Floor Mat
Side SkirtingFog Lamp Garnish (Chrome)Body Graphics
Wheel Arc claddingRoof End Spoiler (Black)Seat Cover
Body Side moulding (Black)PVC 3D Boot MatDoor Sill guard-Twin Colour
Door Visor with Chrome insertORVM Cover

The active and cool pack is priced at ₹27,590 for the pack with red accents and ₹24,590 for the pack with silver accents.

Peppy and stylish pack

                                                     Peppy and Stylish
Side SkirtingBack Door Mid GarnishPVC 3D Boot Mat
Wheel Arc CladdingFog Lamp Garnish (White)Interior Styling Kit (Orange)
Body Side moulding (White)Roof End Spoiler (White)Seat Cover
Door VisorORVM Cover Deluxe Carpet Mat
Window Frame KitGraphics 

The peppy and stylish pack is priced at ₹26,590 which includes orange accents.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: a quick recap

The design of the new Celerio is a far cry from the current Celerio’s design. The front gets an upright nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look.

next gen celerio launched

Top-end variants of the Celerio will get features like a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors, push-button start/stop with key-less entry, steering mounted audio controls, and front fog lamps. In terms of practicality, it gets 313 liters of boot space.

