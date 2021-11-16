Home News Maruti Suzuki Celerio Accessory Packs Detailed

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is finally here and it does seem promising. Starting at ₹4.99 lakh, the Celerio is available in four variants namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The manual transmission is offered as standard and the AMT will be available from the VXI variant onwards. The Celerio is available in Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown colors. Maruti has also revealed two accessory packs for the Celerio which customers can choose from. Let’s take a look at these packs: Active and cool pack Active and Cool Front underbody spoiler Window Frame Kit Interior Styling Kit (Red/Grey) Rear underbody spoiler Back Door Mid Garnish PVC Designer Floor Mat Side Skirting Fog Lamp Garnish (Chrome) Body Graphics Wheel Arc cladding Roof End Spoiler (Black) Seat Cover Body Side moulding (Black) PVC 3D Boot Mat Door Sill guard-Twin Colour Door Visor with Chrome insert ORVM Cover The active and cool pack is priced at ₹27,590 for the pack with red accents and ₹24,590 for the pack with silver accents. Peppy and stylish pack Peppy and Stylish Side Skirting Back Door Mid Garnish PVC 3D Boot Mat Wheel Arc Cladding Fog Lamp Garnish (White) Interior Styling Kit (Orange) Body Side moulding (White) Roof End Spoiler (White) Seat Cover Door Visor ORVM Cover Deluxe Carpet Mat Window Frame Kit Graphics

The peppy and stylish pack is priced at ₹26,590 which includes orange accents.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: a quick recap

The design of the new Celerio is a far cry from the current Celerio’s design. The front gets an upright nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look.

Top-end variants of the Celerio will get features like a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors, push-button start/stop with key-less entry, steering mounted audio controls, and front fog lamps. In terms of practicality, it gets 313 liters of boot space.