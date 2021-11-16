Hyundai i20 Dual Tone Option Discontinued From Certain Variants

The Hyundai I20 is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country right now. It also completed its 1st year anniversary in the Indian market recently. After deleting two variants from the Alcazar, Hyundai has decided to discontinue the dual-tone color option from select variants of the i20. The dual-tone color options on offer with the new i20 included – Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof. At the time of launch, Hyundai had offered these dual-tone options with a total of 11 variants.

Hyundai i20: updated lineup

The dual-tone variants have now come down to 5 as Hyundai has discontinued the dual-tone option from 6 variants. The Hyundai i20 variants which are no longer on offer with dual-tone options include – 1.2 petrol IVT Sportz, 1.2 MT Asta, 1.2 IVT Asta, 1.0 Turbo IMT Sportz, 1.0 DCT Asta, and 1.5 diesel MT Sportz. Dual-tone i20 options on offer include 1.2 MT Sportz, 1.2 MT Asta (O), 1.0 IMT Asta, 1.0 DCT Asta (O), and 1.5 MT Asta (O).

Hyundai i20: a quick recap

Known to be packed to the gills with features inside a high-quality cabin, the 2020 Hyundai i20 takes that reputation forward with a refreshed layout for the cabin. Like its previous iterations, the new i20’s cabin is jam-packed with tech. There’s a rather prominent horizontal layout in the cabin which enhances the aesthetic appeal and is pleasing to the eyes. Although the materials used in forming the cabin are of high quality. The Interiors sport several drivers and passenger conveniences with a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose Premium 7 Speaker System, In-Built Navigation with Live Traffic and Compass and a semi-digital instrument cluster along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology, and a ton of safety features with a total of six airbags, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

It also gets Best-in-Segment Digital Cluster with a TFT Multi-Information Display offering information display for Individual Tyre Pressure, Drive Info, Fuel Economy, Parking Warning, and Turn by Turn Navigation. The new Hyundai i20 shares its engine lineup with the Venue. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine offers 120 hp power and 173 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The turbo DCT variant does 0-100 kph in just 9.9 segment – making it one of the most powerful cars in the segment. Its 1.5-liter diesel engine is capable of 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission