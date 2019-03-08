Maruti Suzuki Celebrates International Women’s Day

As part of the International Women’s day celebration, Maruti Suzuki is offering exclusive benefits and offers to its female customers from the 8th of March till the 31st of March. These benefits include complimentary service vouchers, discounts on service labour charges, parts and accessories, for their Maruti Suzuki vehicles. In addition, complimentary dry wash and free vehicle pick up and drop facility will be provided. Talking about numbers, an average of 1.5 lakhs female customers getting their vehicles serviced every month across India, this Women’s Day camp is expected to boost convenience and delight them.

Speaking on the initiative Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, our women customers will have exclusive deals and discounts as a way to show our support and gratitude. Last year, over eighteen thousand women participated in service camps. Progressively, more women customers are driving their cars to service workshops.”

Talking about the company, Maruti Suzuki recently launched their brand new hatchback, the WagonR with a factory fitted CNG kit. Called the WagonR S, the car uses the 1-litre engine in the LXi trim. The car would offer standard equipment including dual airbags, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert and some more. The company also revamped the Ignis hatchback which now comes with additional safety features.

The biggest car manufacturer in the country at this point of time, Maruti Suzuki has become a household name for us Indians. Currently, Maruti Suzuki currently sells a total of cars. The list of hatchbacks includes Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Celerio X, Ignis, Baleno and the Swift. The Dzire and the Ciaz handle the sedan department and the Ertiga, S-Cross and the Brezza fill the MUV/SUV department. Stay tuned for more updates on this brand.