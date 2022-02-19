Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Gets A Launch Date!

We recently got to take our first look at the facelifted Baleno thanks to an online leak. With the majority of the juicy details out, the only mystery that remains is the prices of the much-awaited premium hatchback. We can now confirm that the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will be launched on 23rd February! Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

Take a look a the facelifted Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the previous one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminium belt that runs across the grille and merges into the LED headlights. The side profile is more or less similar to the pre-facelift version with the only addition being a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels.

The rear features new C-shaped LED taillamps and a new tailgate. In terms of the interiors, the dashboard is completely reprofiled. The dashboard features an aluminium insert that runs from the passenger side dashboard to the centre console. The overall theme of the interior is dual-tone black and blue. The centre console houses an all-new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system which is called Smart Play Pro+. It comes with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Arkymys sound system and connected car tech. In terms of features, the new Baleno comes with segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and a heads-up display.

Other features include keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM and fast-charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of safety, the new Baleno comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS and EBD. Automatic variants also get ESC and hill start assist. In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is called K12N.

This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT.