Kia Carens: Which Is The Most VFM Variant?

Kia shocked everyone with the pricing of its third offering for India, the Carens. Starting at just ₹8.99 lakhs, the Carens is not only a worry for the competition, but also for many compact and mid-size SUVs! With three engine options, three transmission options, and 15 variants to choose from, the Carens has something for everyone. However, which variants are the most value-for-money? Let’s find out!

Which Variant to buy?

At ₹9.99 lakh, the Prestige 1.5-litre petrol variant is the most value for money variant in the line-up. The value offered by this variant is unmatched especially when you look at the features that you get in it. It gets a ton of useful features like electrically tumbling second-row seat, A/C vents with blower control for 2nd and 3rd row, 60:40 split seats for the middle row with recline and slide function, five USB C-type ports, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, reversing camera, steering mounted audio controls, power windows with one-touch up/down for driver, electrically adjustable ORVMS, front parking sensors, auto headlamps, and a digital instrument cluster.

Most importantly you get every safety feature as standard such as 6-Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Brake Assist System (BAS), Cruise Control, Highline TPMS, and All-Wheel Disc Brakes. One thing to note is that the Prestige variant is value-for-money only with the 1.5-liter petrol engine. Other powertrains are ₹2 lakh more expensive in the Prestige variant. If you want all the bells and whistles, go for the top-end Luxury Plus variant since it offers everything you need in terms of features and it also offers all the engine/transmission and seating options.

A quick recap

Carens is a brand-new model with the newest of Kia’s design philosophy. It is called the ‘Opposites United’ and this offers an amalgamated look of an SUV and an MPV. These design cues are new even for Korean manufacturers. It measures 4,540mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,708mm in height. It has a class-leading wheelbase of 2780mm.

The Carens is offered with three powertrain options. The entry-level variants get a 1.5-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 115HP and 144 Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission. It gets a certified fuel economy of 15.7 km/l. The diesel engine is the familiar 1.5-liter unit that puts out 115HP and 250Nm. This unit is coupled with a 6-Speed MT or a 6-Speed AT.