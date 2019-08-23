Rivigo’s Relay-as-a-Service To Ensure Truckers Return Home Every Day

Turkcers in India live a difficult life. Their work keeps them on the road and away from family, for weeks or even months. In a bid to bring about change and transform the logistics sector in India, Rivigo, a technology-enabled logistics company, launched Relay-as-a-Service (RaaS) today. With this, the company aims to bring benefits of its relay trucking model to millions of fleet owners and truck drivers in India. This first-of-its-kind service is based on Rivigo’s patented technological capability through which it has been operating relay for the past five years.

RaaS will be offered to fleet owners using its technology, drivers and countrywide network of relay pit-stops. Relay Trucking is an operating model where drivers change over after every few hundred kilometres of driving through a network of relay pit-stops and then get rostered back to their home base to return to their families every single day. Relay trucking is humane, more efficient, and provides better service. It offers significant advantages over traditional trucking like air equivalent transit time, higher asset utilization, four times safer than industry and more importantly pilots return home every day.

As a testimony, Mr Ramratan Singhi, owner of Sure Cargo Logistics, which has a fleet of 70 Bharat Benz trucks and who have signed up for the RaaS program, said, “After almost six years of being in this business, I believe relay is the only solution to a truck driver’s issues. I am proud to partner with Rivigo in Relay, which as a Service model helps make trucking efficient. We achieved 25-30% extra running per month per truck through RaaS, compared to using our resources. Hub-hub TAT was excellent, and the use of tech in all aspects of operations (fuel, maintenance) is helping us see the areas of concern in our trucks. It frees our management time and resources on getting more business while our trucks are operated by RIVIGO Relay pilots. ”

Commenting on the launch, Gazal Kalra, co-founder, Rivigo, said, “With RaaS, we aim to offer the benefits of relay trucking to millions of fleet owners in India and bring-in efficiencies in the logistics industry while directly addressing one the biggest challenges of the chronic truck driver shortage. In addition to the relay network, technology and pilots, we will be making our fuel, maintenance, cashless payment solutions also available to fleet owners in the country through RaaS. Rivigo’s mission is to make logistics in India humane, more efficient and offer better service. Offering Relay-as-a-Service to fleet owners in the country is a significant step in that direction.”