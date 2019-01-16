Audi Opens 33 Bay Service Facility In Gurugram For Its Largest Market In India

The Northern part of India has traditionally been the largest market for all things luxurious in the country. Things aren’t any different for German car maker Audi. The manufacturer today announced the start of operations of its Audi Gurugram Service facility. Spread over a total area of 48,168 sq.ft., the Audi Gurugram Service facility boasts of 33 bays and houses exclusive state-of-the-artbody shop facilities.

Audi Gurugram meets Audi’s rigid standards of technology and workmanship. The workshop has a capacity to service 45 cars per day in a single shift on a total of 33 bays. The technicians, trained by Audi, ensure the efficient upkeep of Audi vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet Audi’s standards.

Speaking about this brand new facility, Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India, said, “Audi Gurugram will cater to what has been traditionally our largest market in India. The Northern part of India is the luxury capital of our country and leads in luxury trends and we are pleased to associate with a hugely experienced team – Kristan Auto, and are confident that together, we willreinforce brand’s strong presence in the Delhi NCR market”

He added, ““Our philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is not just about advancement, but also about the perfection we strive for in our service standards. With Audi Gurugram workshop, we are expanding our network in the northern region and consolidating our commitment towards giving the best luxuryexperience to our customers in this region.”

On the product side of things, Audi has quite an exciting product line which has been updated and is ready for introduction in India. Among them will be the new A8 and A6 sedans, their flagship SUV – the Q8, and the updated 2019 Q3 SUV. We’ll bring you all the updates when that happens, until then, stay tuned!