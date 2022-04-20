Maruti Suzuki Alto And S-Presso Finally Get Dual Airbags As Standard!

Maruti Suzuki have axed the base variants of the Alto and S-Presso which came equipped with a single airbag. This means that customers can no longer opt for the LXI and STD trims in both the hatchbacks. This also means that both the cars will start at the higher price point from the optional trims which feature dual airbags. The Alto and S-Presso now start at ₹3.39 lakh and ₹4 lakh respectively. This is a welcome move considering the Indian goverment’s focus on standardizing safety features on passenger cars. We expect the upcoming next-gen Alto to come with more standard safety equipment too.

Next-gen Alto: what to expect

Like every new Maruti, the next-gen Alto will be based on the Heartect platform. The overall silhouette of the next-gen Alto is quite similar to the current iteration. Instead of being SUV-inspired, the next-gen Alto will stick to its hatchback roots. The front features a clamshell bonnet with slim headlights. The bumper features a big mesh grille. The lower half of the bumper gets fog lamps inserts and a C-shaped design element on each side.

This C-shaped element could house LED DRLs. Move to the side and you will see a profile that is similar to the current alto. The door handles will continue to be pull-type ones like the current Alto. The new Alto will also continue to feature the side indicators on the front fender instead of the wing mirrors. The wheels will be 13 inches in size and most likely continue to be steelies.

The rear features a flat boot with larger taillamps. The interiors of the new Alto are going to be revamped as well. Expect the use of new switchgear and upholstery. The interior is expected to be much more spacious as well and one can expect an increase in the boot space too. The new Alto is expected to feature Maruti’s smart play infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play.

In terms of powertrain, the new Alto will continue with the tried and tested 796cc petrol engine that got upgraded last year for BS6 norms. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and one can expect an AMT as well.