Magenta To Install 10,000 Lev Ac Chargers Across Delhi

Magenta, an EV charging company, successfully developed and installed Delhi’s first LEV AC EV charger under the state government’s plan, which allows for the construction of private EV chargers for a net cost of roughly Rs 2,375/- after subsidy. Magenta charger comes with an OLED display along with a Bluetooth-based authentication system that can be operated through ChargeGrid BT mobile application by all EV users.

In addition, Magenta has also installed multiple chargers in various areas of Delhi covering Vivek Vihar, Munirka, Dwarka, Jamia Nagar, and Rohini. Magenta plans to install more than 100 chargers under the scheme by end of April 2022. Both business and residential enterprises can benefit from the scheme’s incentive to install these EV chargers. The company envisions a goal of installing 10,000 such chargers around Delhi to boost the EV infrastructure.

Magenta: In the news

Magenta has opened India’s largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai. The facility offers 17 AC chargers ranging from 3.5 to 7.5kW and 4 DC charging stations ranging from 15kW to 50kw. The charging station was inaugurated by Subash Desai, minister of industries and mining, Maharashtra. Mr Subhash Desai said, “Under our draft EV Policy 2021, we aim to bring at least 1,46,000 new battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs) on state roads by 2025, estimated to comprise about 10 percent of all new vehicle registrations by that time. We support our very own local start-ups like Magenta to drive the adoption of EVs in the state and in the country and soon globally.” The charging station has a total of 21 chargers which consists of 4 DC chargers and 17 AC chargers.

The AC chargers have been manufactured in-house in India. The vehicles can be charged in as little as 45 mins depending on their battery capacity and usage. There is also a facility for parking the vehicles overnight which requires slow AC charging. The chargers can be accessed via Magenta’s ChargeGrid App which includes an option to pay through a wallet and also monitor charging. This public charging station is a step towards the Maharashtra government’s plan to have 4 lakh charging stations which would cater to two million EV vehicles by the year 2026. There are currently 1,800 charging stations in India which caters to 16,200 electric cars.