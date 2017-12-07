Maruti Baleno Which Dressed As A Mercedes A-Class Ends Up In Police Impound

If you’re a regular follower, you must’ve already read about the Maruti Baleno to Mercedes A-Class conversion. The stock front and rear end of the hatchback was ripped apart, and was replaced by aftermarket bodywork, centred around Mercedes’s ‘Diamond Grille’. The grille looked original in images, although there’s a good possibility that it was an aftermarket replica. The after-market 16-inch, five spoke alloy wheels were wrapped around fatter, low profile rubber.

In latest update, the modified hatchback was recently confiscated and stripped to stock after the State Transport Commissioner received a complaint regarding the vehicle. As reported by Malayala Manorama Newspaper, the modified car was confiscated and a show cause notice was sent to the owner. It was then stripped to stock and produced in front of the authorities. Authorities will levy respective fines after examining the vehicle.

We’ve added more images of the vehicle before it was stripped down, courtesy: Motoroids Follower Ameer Abbas and Akbar Salih.

Is it an extreme step taken by the authorities for a bumper and grille upgrade? Let us know your views through the comments section below.