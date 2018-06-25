Mantra Racing Performance Parts Give KTM 390 Duke/RC390 A Power Bump

Bengaluru based Mantra Racing has announced performance parts for the KTM 390 Duke and the RC390. Don’t be disappointed if you own the smaller displacement versions as the performance parts are compatible with the 200 Duke and RC200 motorcycles as well. The list of aftermarket equipment to boost the performance include ECU, air filter, big-bore kit, cylinder head, racing camshafts, and modified fueling system.

The Stage 1 ECU is bumps up the power to 53.25 bhp and peak torque of 39.2Nm, from the stock 42.90 bhp and 36Nm. The Stage II ECU with Mantra Racing TBM air filter and Titanium Exhaust system gets 55.1 bhp and 38.2 Nm.

Mantra Racing Performance Parts For KTM Duke & RC Models

KTM 390 Duke/RC 390 Stage I ECU: Rs 12,000

KTM 390 Duke/RC 390 Stage II ECU: Rs 12,000

HyperStreet Kit For KTM 390 Duke/RC 390: Rs 60,000

KTM 200 Duke/RC 200 Stage I ECU: Rs 9,500

KTM 200 Duke/RC 200 Stage II ECU: Rs 9,500

KTM 200 Duke/RC 200 Stage III ECU: Rs 11,000

TBM Drop-In Air Filter For KTM 200 and 390: Rs 2,700

TBM Drop-In Air Filter For Mahindra Mojo: Rs 2,900

Mantra Racing Titanium Exhaust System For KTM 390 Duke/RC 390: Rs 60,000

All prices quoted for ECUs are based on an exchange policy. You’d have to shell out INR 18,000 for a 200 Duke/RC200 ECU while the one on 390 Duke/RC390 will set you back by INR 21,000. The aforementioned parts are sold under the ‘Competition Use Only’ tag and thus there is a good chance that they will void the warranty.

Source: DriveSpark