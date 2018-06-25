‘IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt’ To Identify And Mentor Young Riders

Following its new direction to develop ‘Iconic Indian Riders’ for National & International Championships, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has kicked off the ‘IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt’ to identify, select and mentor young talented riders to compete in national and international racing championships.

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt, which kicked off from Bengaluru, will further travel to other cities namely – Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Aizwal (Mizoram), Delhi NCR, Bhopal, Vadodara, Pune and Coimbatore. The eminent jury members include Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President- Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Koji Takahashi, Deputy Director- Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Yusuke Teshima, Director- T Pro Innovations Japan (Ex- MotoGP rider) and Ramji Govindrajan, Director- Ten10 Racing

Special selection of 20 riders across 10 cities who possess mettle and passion to create a name in racing will receive professional training at Honda Ten10 Racing Academy. These riders will get an opportunity to compete with each other in the CBR 150R Novice category in the subsequent rounds of IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup 2018.

The participants need to be in the age group of 13 to 18 to register for the talent hunt. To be selected in the final few from each location, riders will undergo a strict and strenuous process. The evaluation for each would be on the basis of below parameters: