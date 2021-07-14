Make Way For The Harley-Davidson Sportster S – A True-Blue American Muscle Bike!

Harley-Davidson is currently on a path of reinventing itself and the new breed of Harleys that have surfaced, are a perfect testimony to that. The latest offering in Harley’s stable is the Sportster S and if its specs are anything to go by, it has turned out to be a true-blue American muscle bike. As the bikemaker claims, with the Sportster S, they have put the Sport back in Sportster. The Sportster S is one of the few concepts revealed by Harley a few years back that has now turned into reality.

More details

The concept models also included the Bronx streetfighter but sadly, it won’t be seeing the light of the day anytime soon.

Looks

Let us not reminisce about the Bronx when we have the production-spec Sportster S with us. Let us get down to business, shall we? As far as looks are concerned, the Sportster S is a proper muscle bike, rather than a cruiser or a roadster for that matter. Starting with the front, it derives cues from the latest iteration of the Fat Bob and the mean headlamp unit lends it a load of character.

How can we not mention the drag-style handlebar that proves its sporty intent! The lightweight rims are wrapped in thick rubber at both ends to make sure that all the might of the engine is put down on the road in the desired manner. The high-mounted exhaust will instantly remind you of the legendary XR750 flat-track motorcycle. It gets a thin single seat so you can go hooning around with no passenger whining at the back.

Specs and features

Now comes the most interesting bit about the motorcycle, the engine. It is the same Revolution Max 1250 engine that powers the affairs in Pan America. But it has been slightly detuned for the Sportster S and now puts down 121Hp as opposed to 150HP in the ADV-tourer. However, the torque output remains the same at 125NM.

The Sportster S comes with quite a bit of tech, too. It has full LED lighting, a four-inch TFT display, cruise control, ABS, traction control and Bluetooth. Harley also added its Drag Torque Slip Control, which works to mitigate rear wheel lock-up from engine braking. The S also features several rider modes, including two user-programmable modes.

Suspension duties are handled by Showa-sourced 43mm inverted forks and a piggyback reservoir rear shock with remote preload adjustment. There is only a single front brake disc, which is a bizarre choice on a bike this powerful. Thankfully, Harley went with a large single brake from Brembo. The Sportster S will start at $14,999 and that translates to around INR 11.20 Lakh.