Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Is Here To Redefine Luxury; Gets A Foot Massager

The Kia Carnival serves as the Korean brand’s flagship luxury MPVs and now, Kia has added one more trim in the 4th-generation Carnival’s lineup. The ultra-luxurious Hi-Limousine model sits at the top of the lineup. While the new Carnival measures 5,115 mm, the Hi-Limousine variant is even longer at 5,200mm. While the standard variants can accommodate 11 people, the Hi-Limousine variant, despite being longer, has the provision to accommodate only four occupants. So much space for just 4 people translates into one thing – ultra-luxury!

More details

As far as seating configuration is considered, the middle row is completely eliminated to make way for two limousine-style captain seats.

Luxury redefined

It still has the high roof of the three-row Hi-Limousine configuration and comes with extra features, the chief of which is a foot massager similar to what you’ll find in an Audi A8. It also has a 21.5-inch display that has been mounted on the raised ceiling and an air purifier.

Kia Carnival’s kit seems endless as it comprises hot and cold cup holders, a raised roof incorporated with LED ambient lighting to create a cosy ambience and pleated curtains. The rest of the lights inside the cabin of the minivan feature light-emitting diodes.

From heated/cooled cup holders to pleated curtains, the four-seat Carnival Hi-Limousine has all the features you could ever want from a minivan. Moreover, the rear seats can also be adjusted by fiddling around with the 7-inch touchscreen display or through a smartphone! Kia has also made sure to tweak the suspension setup to make the ride plusher.

Under the hood sits a 3.5L V6 petrol engine which delivers 290BHP of peak power and 355Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission spinning the front wheels. It has 12 ADAS ( Advanced Driver Assistance System ) features to assist the driver. It can also be had with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that can create a power of 199 hp and 441 Nm of peak torque. The minivan comes with 19-inch wheels and its height has been increased by 305 mm to 2045 mm due to the roof bulge.

There is currently no word regarding its India arrival but if it does, we do want to see the Hi-Limousine variant a part of the package too!