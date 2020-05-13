Mahindra’s Contactless Service Allows Owners To Monitor Car Service From Home

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it has started the process of reopening some of its dealerships and workshops in India. And with that, the company also shared news about the launch of a new ‘Contactless Service Experience’ for Mahindra car owners. The carmaker explained that it has resumed sales and service operations at select showrooms in compliance with a stringent set of guidelines aimed at ensuring top-notch safety for both customers as well as the staff at these dealerships.

The new ‘Contactless Service Experience’ from Mahindra comes with a host of features, ensuring the safety of customers when they drop or pick-up their vehicle from service. As the name indicates, this is a digital platform that can be accessed via the brand’s ‘With You Hamesha’ smartphone app or website to make, as well as pay for, service appointments.

What’s this ‘Contactless Service Experience’?

This ‘Contactless Service Experience’ initiative allows Mahindra customers to schedule service for their cars (with the date and time slot), select pick-up and drop-off locations, view repair orders, jobs completed and costs (of parts and service), along with the ability to pay for the service online.

What really stands out about this service is the live video streaming of recommended repairs from the service bay. Mahindra claims that owners will now be able to receive a live video stream of recommended repairs straight from the service bay at the workshop. Called CustomerLIVE by the company, it will allow service advisors to go live with customers over a video to explain the repairs identified during vehicle examination. Customers can also provide approval for jobs via the app or website and can receive service-related documents over WhatsApp.

Apart from this, Mahindra has also opened close to 300 customer touchpoints across India, which is approximately 30% of the company’s overall network. Mahindra’s initiative of assuring safety & transparency through digital convenience comes in addition to a host of hygiene measures being implemented throughout its network of dealerships. This will be followed by its staff, facilities (showrooms and service centres), test drive cars and even for the pick-up and drop-off service.

On this development, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The launch of our unique ‘Contactless’ service, in addition to our newly launched ‘Own Online’ digital platform, will help us to provide a holistic and contactless Sales & service experience to our customers. During these times, ensuring the safety of our customers through a hassle-free experience is of utmost importance to us.”

Through this platform, owners will be able to view their repair orders including the parts used, job operations carried out and other associated costs including providing necessary approvals and payments online. Payments can be made digitally which would negate the need for handling paper documents or currency notes. All this is being undertaken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.