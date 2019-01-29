Mahindra Launches Furio Truck, Designed by Pininfarina

Mahindra is not only launching a new passenger car, but it also announced its entry to the ICV segment with the Furio truck. Prices start at Rs 17.45 lacs for FURIO12, 19ft HSD variant and Rs. 18.10 lacs for FURIO14, 19ft HSD variant (ex-showroom, Pune) This truck involved an investment of about INR 600 Cr. Tested for over 30 Lakh km all over India, this truck is ready to handle all kind of terrains. Designed by Pininfarina for Indian road conditions, FURIO to set new benchmarks in world-class design and engineering excellence with one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable cabins. This truck would be supported by an ever growing and wide service and spares network comprising over 100 3S dealerships, 184 authorized service centres, 2,900 roadside assistance points, a spares network of 1,600 retail outlets and 37 strategically located Parts Plazas.

Speaking at the launch of the ICV range, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The ICV category is highly competitive making the entry of a new player seem difficult. However, we are confident of making our mark with an unprecedented Customer Value Proposition, focusing on maximizing earnings and ensuring the peace of mind of our customers. Our strong technical acumen and ability to gather and process customer insights have helped us devise category best products. With the launch of the Mahindra FURIO, with guaranteed higher profit, I am confident that the ICV segment will never be the same again.”

With the expertise of Pininfarina, the FURIO cabin is also designed in a manner which has much better airflow inside the cabin and a lower rake angle which ensures the lowest cabin temperature. This results in a much cooler cabin (at least 5 degrees cooler than other ICVs)which improves driver’s and co-driver’s comfort while driving in hot Indian tropical weather conditions even in a non-ac mode. This along with a cabin which has at least 10% more passenger space than any other cabin in the class makes driving the FURIO a delightful experience which customers and drivers have not yet experienced in this segment. It also has features like sleeper berth in a day cabin, 10 bar pressure bigger brakes for safest braking and standard radial tyres.