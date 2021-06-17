Mahindra XUV900 – What Can We Expect?

Let us take a trip down memory lane. Back in 2016, Mahindra showcased the Aero concept at the Auto Expo and it instantly became a hot topic in the Indian automotive scenario. This was probably the first time that an Indian manufacturer tried its hands at designing a SUV Coupe, albeit in concept form but it was still laudable. Fast forward to 2021 and we believe that the Aero concept could turn into a thing of reality in the form of XUV900.

More details

Mahindra recently went on a product offensive and announced several new upcoming vehicles. The presentation included a vehicle codenamed W620 and reports suggest that it is indeed going to be the XUV900.

Design

Reports suggest that the XUV900 will share the platform with XUV700 that is likely to be launched by end of this year. They both will share the same design of some panels such as front bumpers, hoods and front doors. One of the major talking points of the XUV900 is going to be its design. Moreover, it is being assumed that Pratap Bose will be spearheading the designing aspect of the upcoming SUV Coupe. The man needs no introduction but if you still haven’t heard of him, he is the man behind Tata’s ‘IMPACT 2.0’ design philosophy on which the Nexon, Altroz and the likes are based.

As we mentioned earlier, the XUV900 is going to derive inspiration from the Aero concept. It will be created under the Mahindra Automotive Design Europe (M.A.D.E) studio. If everything goes well, the XUV900 could become India’s first and very own SUV Coupe.

Interior

What we saw in the Mahindra Aero was a coupe design and the interior was also very different from what we get to see now. Inspired by Tesla Model X, Aero’s dashboard is dominated by a huge touch screen. The XUV900 is touted to become the flagship product in the company’s lineup and we can expect Mahindra to throw in as many features as it can inside the cabin. If rumours are to be believed, the XUV900 could also boast of Level 1 or Level 2 autonomous driving with features like lane change assist and adaptive cruise control.

Engine

Mahindra XUV900 will be positioned above the XUV700 but the engine options are expected to be the same. It may be offered with a choice between a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel mHawk engine. Unsurprisingly, both of these will also be used for the Mahindra XUV700 along with the transmission options, i.e. a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic. Well, at least that’s what we know so far.

Pricing

Being a flagship product, we can expect the XUV900 a premium over the current-gen XUV500. Mahindra might rejig the whole lineup with the launch of the XUV700 that is touted to replace the existing XUV500. The XUV500 is expected to grow smaller in size to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The XUV900 will sit at the top of the company’s portfolio.