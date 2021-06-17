Watch Your Favourite Marvel Superheroes Star In These 2022 Hyundai Tucson Ads

Automobile manufacturers and movie studios getting in a tie-in advertising campaign isn’t a new concept. It works both ways. Automakers get a chance to showcase their products in front of large audiences while on the other hand, studios are eager to license out characters to help sell products to consumers. That is exactly what has happened with Hyundai and Marvel studios. They have come together to launch the next big phase of Hyundai’s “Question Everything” marketing blitz.

More details

This first-ever co-branded creative campaign introduces the all-new 2022 Tucson in exciting new spots featuring Marvel characters from four different Disney+ series.

The custom creative developed and produced by Marvel Studios brings adventure, mischief and magic to the Hyundai campaign by asking thought-provoking questions within the worlds of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision and What If…? The Marvel Partnerships team collaborated closely with Hyundai’s media agency, Canvas Worldwide, and advertising agency, INNOCEAN USA, who developed the original “Question Everything” platform.

Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie and Tom Hiddleston star in their own series-specific vignettes. The creative will appear in a 60-second cross-Disney spot, a 30-second Marvel compilation and unique 15-second and 6-second ads running across linear TV, streaming, digital and social. The campaign’s storytelling connects seamlessly to the narratives of the characters’ Disney+ series.

The campaign features Sam Wilson appearing for the first time as Captain America since the conclusion of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Wanda Maximoff returning to the classic TV sitcom-inspired world of WandaVision. Fans will also get a glimpse of what happened to Loki after the events of Avengers: Endgame and before he embarks on the mysterious journey featured in the new Disney+ series Loki that launched on June 9. Later this summer, Hyundai and Marvel Studios will release additional creative inspired by What If…?, Marvel Studios’ first animated series.

Official statements

“We were dedicated to creating custom content calibrated to the precise needs of Hyundai. We scripted, produced and managed creative for all three spots—a point of differentiation in the marketplace. The result is a sophisticated, compelling creative campaign that we’re incredibly proud of and believe will resonate with Marvel fans.” said Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of partnership marketing at The Walt Disney Company.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated audiences and it’s an incredible opportunity to utilize their characters and storylines with custom creative for the all-new Tucson. This promotional partnership elevates our biggest launch campaign ever which showcases how we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the 2022 Tucson—resulting in our most innovative and technologically advanced vehicle to date.” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America.