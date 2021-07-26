Mahindra XUV700 Smart Filter Technology Will Filter Out 99% Bacteria And 95% Viruses

Before launching a crucial product, every manufacturer tends to build some hype around it and when the product in consideration is as crucial as the XUV700, how can we expect Mahindra to sit back, relax and just launch the product? The homegrown carmaker is currently hard at work in teasing the upcoming 7-seater SUV and it has been already revealed that once launched, it will become the most powerful SUV in its class and not to forget, one of the most feature-loaded SUVs as well! Continuing its streak of teasers, Mahindra has now teased yet another feature of the XUV700 – smart air filter technology.

Mahindra has claimed that this technology can filter 99% bacteria and 95% viruses. Besides this, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will feature the auto booster headlamps, driver drowsiness detection system, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles and segment’s largest panoramic sunroof.

Air filters or related technology is comparatively a new feature in the lower end of the spectrum but because of the ongoing pandemic, it has become one of the most sought-after features in cars. Mahindra is making sure that the XUV700 is loaded with many first-in-segment features so ruling out something that is highly popular in recent times doesn’t make sense.

We already knew that the XUV700 is going to borrow its powertrains from the new Thar but the details that have surfaced confirm that Mahindra has managed to squeeze out even more ponies from the said powertrains. How does 200HP from the new ‘mStallion’ 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill sound to you? If the XUV700 will indeed manage to touch the magic figure, it would instil a riot in its segment and other manufacturers will be left with no choice other than to go back to the drawing board. In the XUV700, this petrol mill will be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic.

Talking about the diesel-burner, the XUV700 will utilize a slightly tuned up version of Mahindra’s trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In the Thar, the same engine puts down around 130HP but in the XUV700, the maximum power output is expected to reach around 185HP! Needless to say, it being a diesel burner, it will have more torque on offer as well.