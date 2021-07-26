Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get Tucson-Inspired Styling Bits

It may be too early to spot a facelift of the most popular selling SUV in India but it looks like Hyundai is planning a major facelift for the Creta. Spotted in Korea, the front fascia of the test mule features a completely redesigned face. The design seems to be similar to the recently launched next-generation Tuscon. It seems like Hyundai is going to have a ‘family look’ for all of its SUVs to differentiate it from the competition. The recently launched 7-seater Creta i.e. the Alcazar also drew inspiration from the full-size SUV Palisade for its grille design.

What’s new?

The LED DRLs are integrated into the blacked-out cascading grille and the headlights seem to be on the lower end of the bumper just like the current Creta. The headlights seem to be LED projector units and are placed vertically instead of the current tri beam LED setup. The bumpers are redesigned as well and the alloys seem to be similar to the diamond cut alloys from the current Creta. If the exterior changes are anything to go by, expect a lot of changes in the interior and equipment too. The current Hyundai Creta in our market is a little over a year old so it is highly unlikely that Hyundai will launch the facelift early here. The facelifted Creta will be revealed next year in the international markets and the India launch will follow sometime in the future. We expect an early 2023 launch as the current Creta will be 3 years old by then.

Hyundai Creta: a quick recap

The current Creta comes with a choice of a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The SUV is crammed with every feature imaginable such as panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, Hyundai Bluelink with connected car features, tri-beam LED headlights, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold function and cruise control to name a few.