Here’s A Clear Sneak Peek Inside The Upcoming Mahindra XUV700’s Feature-Loaded Cabin

Mahindra XUV700 has to be the most hotly anticipated car of recent times. After its official launch, it is being assumed that it will become the most powerful and feature-loaded SUV in its segment. It is also being assumed that it could cast the same magic spell on Indian customers like the XUV500 did when Mahindra first introduced it in the market back in 2011. As its launch is getting nearer, Mahindra continues testing the upcoming 7-seater SUV. We have managed to spot a test mule too and furthermore; we have also managed to get a sneak peek inside the XUV700’s cabin.

As is evident from the spy shots, the XUV700 is going to be a huge upgrade from the XUV500 in terms of aesthetics. The XUV700 has a great road presence and couple that with the most powerful powertrains in its class, it is set to become an absolute riot.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the new multi-function steering is prominently visible with presumably leather wrapped around it and loads of buttons to control all that a driver desires to. The twin floating screens are also quite clearly visible on this one with an all-new digital instrument cluster which by looks of it displays every possible information a driver would need. The dashboard fit & finish looks to have drastically improved and the dash appears to have a smooth, free-flowing texture and feel to it.

The AC vents sit below the infotainment system while climate control switches and other knobs are located further below it. The XUV700 will offer an automatic climate control system with physical switches, wireless charging support, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and more. The air vents at the front feature chrome inserts.

Set to become the most powerful SUV in its class!

We already knew that the XUV700 is going to borrow its powertrains from the new Thar but the details that have surfaced confirm that Mahindra has managed to squeeze out even more ponies from the said powertrains. How does 200HP from the new ‘mStallion’ 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill sound to you? If the XUV700 will indeed manage to touch the magic figure, it would instil a riot in its segment and other manufacturers will be left with no choice other than to go back to the drawing board. In the XUV700, this petrol mill will be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic.

Talking about the diesel-burner, the XUV700 will utilize a slightly tuned up version of Mahindra’s trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In the Thar, the same engine puts down around 130HP but in the XUV700, the maximum power output is expected to reach around 185HP! Needless to say, it being a diesel burner, it will have more torque on offer as well.