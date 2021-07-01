Mahindra XUV700 Set To Become The Most Powerful SUV In Its Segment; Will Put Down 200HP From Its mStallion Petrol Mill

When Mahindra first unleashed the XUV500 in 2011, its feature-loaded cabin made sure that it punched well above its weight and now that the upcoming XUV700 is just around the corner, we can expect it to do the same. We already know that the XUV700 is going to boast some first-in-segment features but now that its engine details are out as well, we are happy to report that once launched, it will also become the most powerful offering in its segment and that too, by a considerable margin.

More details

We already knew that the XUV700 is going to borrow its powertrains from the new Thar but the details that have surfaced confirm that Mahindra has managed to squeeze out even more ponies from the said powertrains.

200HP mStallion

Let us get down to the numbers right away. How does 200HP from the new ‘mStallion’ 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill sound to you? If the XUV700 will indeed manage to touch the magic figure, it would instil a riot in its segment and other manufacturers will be left with no choice other than to go back to the drawing board. In the XUV700, this petrol mill will be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic. To put things into perspective, the Alcazar’s 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol puts down 159HP and MG Hector Plus’ 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine dishes out 143HP. The Tata Safari, however, still misses out on a petrol engine.

185HP mHawk

Talking about the diesel-burner, the XUV700 will utilize a slightly tuned up version of Mahindra’s trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In the Thar, the same engine puts down around 130HP but in the XUV700, the maximum power output is expected to reach around 185HP! Needless to say, it being a diesel burner, it will have more torque on offer as well. The XUV700 punches well above its weight and to rest our case, let us take a look at its rivals. The XU700 diesel is considerably more powerful than the Hyundai Alcazar, with its 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel and also than the Hector Plus and the Safari, which use the same 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine sourced from Fiat.

Also read: Mahindra XUV700’s ‘Skyroof’ Teased; To Feature Segment’s Largest Panoramic Sunroof

It is safe to say that we are in for yet another Davids vs Goliath story except, in this case, the Goliath is going to stomp on the Davids.