Mahindra XUV700 Set To Be Revealed On 15th August

The much awaited SUV from Mahindra’s stable finally gets a reveal date. Set to be revealed on 15th August, all the rumours regarding the XUV700 are finally going to be put to rest. If you may remember, Mahindra’s Thar was also revealed on 15th August last year. Mahindra has teased the XUV700 and its features on multiple occasions. The XUV700 will only be revealed on 15th August and its launch will take place at a later date. Let’s take a look at the things we know and what we can expect:

What we know so far

The front will feature clear view LED headlights with DRLs. They will also feature a booster function where the lights will automatically turn on the high beam function if the car is traveling above 80km/h in the dark. The rear features arrow head LED taillamps. It will also feature a panoramic sunroof, multi-spoke alloy wheels and smart door handles. The interiors of the XUV700 will feature two HD screens side by side. The screen on the right will be the instrument cluster with drive related information and the on the left will be the infotainment system. The infotainment system will feature an AdrenoX system and interface. It will feature Amazon Alexa voice commands which will perform functions such as climate control, opening and closing of the panoramic sunroof and other infotainment related voice commands.

It will also feature an in built e-Sim which would be used for connected apps and real time weather updates. The XUV700 will also feature drive modes namely Zip, Zap and Zoom which would equivalent to Eco, Comfort and Sports mode. However, these drive modes will be available only in the diesel variants and not the petrol. The teaser also shows a Sony 3D music system with roof mounted speakers. The speakers will have an extensive equalizer and sound settings to cater to everyone’s music taste. Other details include a rotary dial on the centre console which could be used to control the infotainment system. The XUV700 will feature both petrol and diesel powertrains with the option of manual and automatic gearbox. The petrol engine will be a turbocharged 2.0 litre Mstallion engine pushing out 200hp. The diesel engine will be a 2.2 litre Mhawk 185 hp engine. Both will get a 6 speed manual and an Aisin derived 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox.