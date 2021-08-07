Ola Scooter Teased With Reverse Feature, Set To Be Launched On 15th August

The Ola scooter is all set to be launched on the 15th of August. It has received an immense response with more than 1 lakh bookings already. Now, the company has teased the reversing feature of the upcoming scooter. The scooter will get a reversing feature where one can reverse the scooter with electric assistance. This will be useful for those who would be reversing the scooter on slopes or uneven surfaces where it would require a lot of efforts.

Ola electric scooter: a quick recap

The Ola Scooter will be offered with as many as 10 colour options. While the exact names of the colours will be announced at the imminent launch, there will be choices in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black, the vibrant hues of red, pink and yellow, as well as white and silver. Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15th. The Ola Scooter can be reserved for ₹499 via olaelectric.com. The company is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers.

Ola recently announced that its electric scooter received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world. The Ola Scooter will be made in India for the world, to be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory, the world’s largest, most advanced and greenest two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu. The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalized soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.Once launched, the Ola Electric Scooter will go head-on against the Ather 450X.

The Ather 450X is one remarkable electric scooter and when it comes to looks, it is one of the sportiest looking scooters available in the Indian market today. Electric Scooter will come with app-based keyless access, which in simple words means that you will be able to lock and unlock the scooter with the help of a smartphone app. Ola has claimed that its electric scooter will come with a segment-leading range. Previously, the company revealed that its upcoming electric scooter will be capable of getting juiced up from empty to 50% in just 18 minutes. This charging time will be good enough to deliver a range of 75 km, while full-charge range of the scooter is said to be somewhere around 150 km.