Mahindra XUV700 Is Going To Be The Company’s New 7-Seater SUV; Launch in Q2 FY2022

Some might believe that this is the year of the Ox but for us automobile enthusiasts, it is going to be a year dedicated to SUVs. When we talk about the Indian SUV scenario, there is one homegrown carmaker which is definitely the alpha here. No brownie points for guessing that it is Mahindra and today, the company has dropped another bombshell. The company has unveiled the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, built on the W601 platform, as the XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’).

More details

Very thoughtful of them to let us all know how to pronounce the name. This just saved us from an inevitable embarrassment in public circles.

According to Mahindra, the XUV700 is an all new, authentic, global SUV set to redefine benchmarks in the SUV segment and get your hearts racing with its sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features. The XUV700 will also come with world class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra’s commitment towards safety. It will offer both Diesel and Gasoline engines in Manual and Automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities. The XUV700 will get both diesel and petrol engine options along with both manual and automatic transmission options. The XUV700, which is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022, will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

Rebadged New-gen XUV500 or a completely different vehicle?

As soon as Mahindra announced that its upcoming 7-seater SUV will go by the name ‘XUV700’, the whole automotive industry went into a state of frenzy. The opinions are polarized to say the least. Some reports are claiming that Mahindra has dropped the name XUV500 altogether and the new-gen XUV500 which has been spied on many occasions has now been renamed to XUV700. While on the other hand, this is not Mahindra renaming the XUV500 to XUV700. This baby is simply an all-new 7 seater SUV that will be launched in India in Q2 FY2022. The mist will get clear as soon as more information flows in.

Official statement

Speaking on the brand name announcement, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”

Speaking on the vehicle, R Velusamy, Chief of Global Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “A young, passionate team with an obsession for excellence has created the All New XUV700. The XUV portfolio has always stood for creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks with models such as the XUV500 and the XUV300. The XUV700 is built on an all new global SUV platform W601, with expert partners across the world and will boast of first-in-segment technologies and features.”