Mahindra XUV700- All You Need To Know About Its Features!

We are not too far away from witnessing the very highly awaited Mahindra XUV700. Set to be unveiled on 14th August, all our questions will finally be put to rest. However, Mahindra has consistently released teasers of the XUV700’s features to build the hype and needless to say, it is going to be a feature-packed SUV. Let us take a look at all the features which are going to make it to the XUV700.

Auto booster headlamps

The XUV700 will come equipped with ‘Auto-booster’ headlamps. The XUV700 would automatically turn on an extra set of lights if it’s dark and the speedometer crosses 80 km/h. We don’t have the exact details about the ‘extra lights’ but this could be similar to the high beam assist seen in my luxury cars wherein the high beams are turn on and off automatically according to the conditions. This feature could work in conjunction with the heavily rumored ADAS features which the SUV could offer.

Clear view LED lights

The XUV700 will feature clear view LED headlights with DRLs. They will also feature the aforementioned auto booster system. The rear will feature arrowhead LED taillamps.

Panoramic sunroof

The XUV700 is set to offer the largest panoramic sunroof in its class. Dubbed as the ‘sunroof, It will most likely measure 1360 mm in length and 870 mm in width. What’s more is that one can open and close the sky roof via voice commands for added convenience.

Personalized safety alerts

This feature enables you to create a personalized over-speeding message which would go off after the desired speed limit. This alert could be in the voice of the driving person’s loved one which could encourage him/her to slow down. This would prove to be quite effective as the alert would have a more psychological effect on the person driving rather than a usual beep for over-speeding

Smart door handles

Usually seen in luxury cars, smart door handles sit flush inside the body and pop out when the car is unlocked. They again fold back in when not needed. This gives the car a clean look that is devoid of any protrusions such as door handles. This would be a segment-first feature and surely a unique one. We’ve already seen the presence of the flush door handles on the test mules however it remains to be seen whether it will be standard or available only on the higher variants.

Driver drowsiness detection

The way this works is that if the driver is tired and falls asleep while driving, the XUV700 detects this and gently reminds the driver to stay alert. It is a very vital feature in terms of safety as a lot of accidents happen while the driver dozes off while driving.

Smart air purifier

Mahindra has claimed that this technology can filter 99% bacteria and 95% viruses. The air filter will work in conjunction with the A/C. Air filters or related technology is comparatively a new feature in the lower end of the spectrum but because of the ongoing pandemic, it has become one of the most sought-after features in cars. Mahindra is making sure that the XUV700 is loaded with many first-in-segment features so ruling out something that is highly popular in recent times doesn’t make sense.

AdrenoX infotainment system

The interiors of the XUV700 will feature two HD screens side by side. The screen on the right will be the instrument cluster with drive-related information and the on the left will be the infotainment system. The infotainment system will feature an AdrenoX system and interface. It will feature Amazon Alexa voice commands which will perform functions such as climate control, opening and closing of the panoramic sunroof and other infotainment-related voice commands. It will also feature an inbuilt e-Sim which would be used for connected apps and real-time weather updates.

Drive modes

The XUV700 will also feature drive modes namely Zip, Zap and Zoom which would be equivalent to Eco, Comfort and Sports mode. These modes will alter the steering and the engine response for the different needs. The drive modes will be available only for the diesel engine.

Sony 3D sound system

The XUV700 will feature a 12 speaker and a 445W 13 channel amplifier. The XUV700 will get a subwoofer along with roof-mounted speakers for an immersive 3D sound experience. It will also feature speed-dependent volume control. The speakers will have an extensive equalizer and sound settings to cater to everyone’s music taste.

Other features

Other than the features mentions above, the XUV700 will feature many more features such as an advanced driver assistance system, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMS, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, rotary dial for the infotainment system, wireless charging, electronic parking and a 360-degree parking camera.