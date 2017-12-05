New Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography By SVO Bespoke Launched In India

Land Rover India has announced the launch of its Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke, a customised limited edition of Land Rover’s flagship model. Based on the Long Wheelbase variant of the Model Year 2017 Range Rover and available in 4.4 l SDV8 250 kW (335 hp) Diesel and 5.0 l V8 Supercharged 405 kW (543 hp) Petrol, just five examples of the Autobiography by SVO Bespoke have made their way into the country, offering customers the opportunity to own an extremely unique Range Rover.

Bespoke customers can choose to order either directly through their retailer or via an appointment at the Bespoke commissioning facility near Coventry in Warwickshire, UK.

The Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke offers a choice of two unique exterior paint options, Bespoke Gloss Black with Copper Flake and Bespoke Satin Petrol Blue. In addition, body coloured mirror caps, an exterior accent pack and choice of 53.34 cm (21) or 55.88 cm (22) alloy wheels add a touch of flair to an already outstanding British design.

On the inside, a range of Autobiography interior colourways, Bespoke Kalahari Veneer for the centre console, Bespoke detailing and badging across the vehicle as well as Rear Executive Seating with Cooler Box make the Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke highly desirable.

Speaking about the limited edition Range Rover Autobiography By SVO Bespoke, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said that the exquisite individualisation options gives the discerning customers the opportunity to be a part of a unique automotive experience which gives them the chance to design the look and feel of their vehicle.