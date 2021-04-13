Mahindra XUV400 Trademark Registered; Should Hyundai Creta And Kia Seltos Worry?

The folks over at Mahindra are surely scoring some hyper-drug which has made them hyperactive. We aren’t complaining because who wouldn’t want to see new SUVs from a carmaker particularly renowned for making some of the most iconic and highly successful SUVs? The company is looking forward to expanding its SUV portfolio and has already confirmed that it won’t be developing any sedan or a hatchback for a considerable time to come. It has already registered trademarks for XUV700, XUV900 and now if reports are to be believed, the company has also gone ahead to register a trademark for XUV400.

More details

A sea of XUVs to rule over our market? That does sound exciting. Talking about the positioning of the vehicle, as the nomenclature suggests, it will find its place sitting between the XUV300 and the XUV400.

What can we expect?

While the XUV300 competes with the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the XUV400 will position itself a segment above. It has long been speculated that Mahindra might roll out a mid-size SUV to give head-on competition to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It seems now that the XUV400 will prove to be Mahindra’s weapon of choice against the Koreans. While Mahindra does have the Scorpio in its portfolio and is due for an update, it doesn’t necessarily rival the likes of compact SUVs mentioned above.

Image used for representative purpose only

Talking about expected powertrain options, the rumoured XUV400 might utilize the same mills available with the Thar. The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter. If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor is also on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT), 320Nm (AT) of torque. Mahindra could go ahead and detune the engines a little to extract more fuel economy.

Image used for representative purpose only

If it has to go up against the Koreans, Mahindra will have to make sure that the XUV400 is loaded with features. For instance, the Kia Seltos boasts of a blind spot monitoring system and an 8-inch heads-up display. Moreover, the car comes with a 10.25-inch floating type infotainment screen which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant and comes connected to a Bose audio system. This screen also acts as a display for the 360-degree camera the car comes with. The car also gets ventilated seats in the front and the driver gets a 10-way power-adjustable seat. It also gets Kia’s UVO (Your Voice) Connect system which boasts of as many as 37 features segregated into 5 main categories – Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience.

We hope that the rumoured Mahindra XUV400 manages to ruffle some feathers.