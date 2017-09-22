Mahindra TUV300 T10 Silently Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 9.75 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has silently introduced the T10 trim of the TUV300 in India, with prices starting at INR 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom,Delhi). The TUV300 T10 will be available in four variants including the standard T10, T10 Dual Tone, T10 AMT and T10 AMT Dual Tone.

The Mahindra TUV300 T10 variant will now be available with a new Pearl White paintjob. A few other changes on the model include a blacked out headlamp cluster, black chrome inserts for the grille, black inserts for the fog lamps while parts such as the roof rails, alloy wheels and tail gate mounted spare wheel cover are now finished in metallic grey.

Also read: Mahindra & Mahindra Quits Mass Two-Wheeler Segment; To Concentrate On Niche Markets

Inside, the TUV300 T10 variant receives updates such as a 7 inch touchscreen system with Bluetooth, GPS, AUX-In, USB port, Mahindra’s BlueSense technology and image and video playback apart from the faux leather seats.

Powering the Mahindra TUV300 T10 will be the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel motor. This engine is capable of producing 100 bhp at 3750 rpm and 240 Nm of torque at 1600-2800 rpm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a five speed manual unit available as standard while a five speed AMT is available as an option.

Following are the variant wise prices of the Mahindra TUV300 T10 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):