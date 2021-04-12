Hyundai Aura Receives A Price Hike And New Features

The Hyundai Aura compact sedan like all others in the segment is based on a hatchback, the i10 NIOS. The sedan was brought in as a replacement for the Xcent and has managed to churn out good sales numbers for the Korean carmaker. The company has now increased the prices of the Aura sedan. The Hyundai Aura now carries a starting price of Rs 5.96 lakh for the base and Rs 9.34 lakh for the top-end variant. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

It is more than just a simple price revision for the Aura as the carmaker has also added some features while at the same time, has deleted some too.

Talking about the new equipment, the Aura now gets a new rear wing spoiler above its boot lid that surely enhances its overall look. This spoiler will be offered across all variants, apart from the base E trim. Also, the 15-inch steel rims on the AMT variants will now get a gunmetal finish instead of the 3M graphics. Now the thing that has been removed is the Arkamys audio system that was offered from SX trim onwards. However, the base E variant will now be provided with a spare wheel of 13-inch steel rim.

The Aura offers three BS-6 compliant engine options, among which, the 1.2-litre Eco-torq diesel engine churns out 75PS and 190Nm of peak torque. The other option includes a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol and 1.2-litre MPI petrol engines which are tuned to produce 100PS /172Nm and 83PS/113Nm of torque respectively. The latter will also be offered with factory-fitted CNG where the power drops to 69 PS and 97 Nm.

All engines will offer a 5-speed manual, however, the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors will also offer the convenience of a 5-speed AMT. In terms of ARAI-rated fuel economy, the 1.2-litre petrol Kappa is rated for 20.50 and 20.10 kmpl for MT and AMT, the 1.2-litre diesel is rated for 25.35 kmpl and 25.40 kmpl for MT and AMT and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol is rated for 20.50 kmpl (MT).

The Hyundai Aura goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire in the Indian market.