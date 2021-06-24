Mahindra Teases ‘Auto-Booster Headlamps’ Feature Of The Upcoming XUV700

It looks like Mahindra has finally started the marketing campaign for the highly anticipated XUV700. The YouTube page of the XUV700 which hadn’t seen any activity as of late uploaded a short teaser that shows the “auto-booster headlamps” of the SUV. The video shows that the XUV700 would automatically turn on an extra set of lights if it’s dark and the speedometer crosses 80 km/h.

More details

We don’t have the exact details about the ‘extra lights’ but this could be similar to the high beam assist seen in my luxury cars wherein the high beams are turn on and off automatically according to the conditions. This feature could work in conjunction with the heavily rumoured ADAS features which the SUV could offer.

The video also confirms in the end that the SUV will debut in 2021 itself. There are also rumours of the production to start by next month. There have been numerous XUV700 mules which are spotted all around the country and going by the recent spy pictures, the SUV looks closer to production spec. The Mahindra XUV700 will get 7 seats and AWD too will be offered as optional.

In terms of features, it could offer a large touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats, ventilated seats, flush door handles and dual-zone climate control to name a few. Powertrain options for the SUV include engines derived from the Thar such as the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit and 2.2-litre diesel unit. Except both the engines to come in the automatic and manual transmission guise and higher state of tune which could be around 170-190hp. The XUV700 is said to be a successor of the ageing XUV500 but Mahindra hasn’t commented whether the XUV700 will replace it or compete in a segment higher.

The hype around the XUV700 has been immense and everyone is eager to know more and more about the upcoming SUV from Mahindra. We expect them to release more teasers as time goes and we’ll surely be updating on it!