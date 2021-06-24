Benelli India Announces Price Hike For The Leoncino 500 – Here’s How Much The Scrambler Costs Now!

Benelli India recently started spreading its wings after covering a limited area of the sky with the BS6 Imperiale 400. Sometime back, the Imperiale 400 was the only BS6 Benelli motorcycle that was on sale in India but we were pretty much certain that sooner or later, Benelli will expand its BS6 portfolio in India. Benelli India followed it up with the launch of TRK 502 and Leoncino 500. And now, Benelli India has announced a price revision on the new Leoncino 500 motorcycle. The middleweight street scrambler has become dearer by ₹10,000 and is now priced from ₹4,69,900 (ex-showroom).

It is available in two colour options including Steel Grey and Leoncino Red. While the former is priced at ₹4,69,900 (ex-showroom), the latter costs ₹4,79,900 (ex-showroom).

The Leoncino was first unveiled at EICMA, one of the most coveted bikes shows all over the world. The name Leoncino stands for lion’s club, which can be seen standing in an aggressive position right above the front fender. This scrambler shares the same powerplant as the TRK 502. The 500 cc parallel-twin engine is capable of producing 47.6 hp of peak power and 47 Nm of maximum twist. Maximum power is obtained at 8,500 rpm while peak torque comes in early at 6,000 rpm. Power would be sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission.

The bike is made around a complex trellis frame structure. This provides improved rigidity and riding characteristics over a conventional frame design. This complex frame structure is supported by a rather bulky 50 mm upside-down fork in the front while a pre-load adjustable monoshock is offered on the rear. Anchorage duties are done two 320 mm discs in the front, with four-piston callipers and a 260 mm disc with a single-piston calliper is placed at the rear. Both the brakes are governed by a dual-channel ABS module. Being the road-biased, standard variant, the Leoncino 500 also comes with alloy wheels, measuring 17 inches at both ends.

Benelli is also working on a more powerful version of the Leoncino 500. According to some leaked documents, the Scrambler might receive a displacement bump and as a result, a few more ponies to power the affair. You can read more about it here.