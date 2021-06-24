11th-Gen Honda Civic Hatchback Breaks Cover!

Honda has unveiled the hatchback version of the much loved Civic. The 2022 Civic hatchback joins the sedan which was revealed earlier this year. The Civic hatchback looks identical to the sedan when viewed head-on. It also shares the same wheelbase for that matter and things look different only once you get to the rear. The overall length of the hatchback is 124 mm shorter than the sedan due to the hatch.

The rear gets new sets of tail lamps and the bumper features an integrated exhaust outlet and faux diffuser design.

The Civic hatchback comes in 2 engines and 4 trims. The LX and Sport get the naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 158hp and 187 Nm of torque. The EX-L and the Sport Touring get a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 180hp and 240 Nm of torque. Both the engines will come mated with a CVT transmission. Sport variants get an option of manual transmission and CVT with paddle shifters which comes with a toggle switch between economy, sport and normal driving modes. Honda has made some changes to the chassis and engine such as using VTEC for the exhaust cam in the turbocharged engine, 19% stiffer chassis and other tweaks to improve the steering feel and shifter quality.

The interior is similar to the sedan version which means that lower variants get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7 inch MID. Higher variants get 9-inch touchscreen and a 10.2 inch fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets wireless android auto and apple carplay, wireless phone charger and a 12 speaker Bose sound system. The Civic hatchback will be an enthusiast choice due to the manual transmission but that is until the hotter Si and Type R variants are revealed.

We don’t see Honda bringing the new generation Civic to India whether its in the hatchback or sedan format. The previous generation Civic was recently discontinued in our market due to poor sales and BS6 regulations. The new Civic couldn’t replicate the success of the old Civic which the Indians loved hence it couldn’t fare well in the market.