Mahindra SUVs Available With Discounts Up To INR 2.20 Lakh

When it comes to homegrown SUVs, Mahindra’s offerings have carved a niche for themselves. Known for their ruggedness and tough build quality, Mahindra’s SUVs are quite popular in our market. If you are looking forward to end your year with a bang by getting yourself a Mahindra SUV, we have some good news for you. Select Mahindra dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. Depending on the product, select Mahindra dealers are offering anywhere between around Rs 20,000 all the way up to Rs 3 lakh.

They come in the forms of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts and complimentary accessories packages. In December 2020, Mahindra is not offering any discounts or benefits with the KUV100 NXT or the new Thar off-roader.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the most popular SUVs in our market and even more so, in the rural areas because of its rugged appeal. In December 2020, Mahindra dealers are offering benefits worth up to Rs 20,500 cumulatively. The Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, in addition to a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rd 10,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in addition to cash discounts worth Rs 15,000 and a complimentary accessory package worth Rs 5,000. Meaning that you can save upto Rs 26,000 on a new Marazzo in December 2020.

Mahindra Scorpio

Discounts on the S5 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio include a cash discount up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000. While a new generation model is expected shortly, Mahindra has not confirmed when it will arrive.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on all petrol models of the XUV300. But the diesel version is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000 an accessories worth Rs 6,500.

Mahindra XUV500

The W5 and W7 variants of the XUV500 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. All other variants of the model receive an additional benefit in the form of accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2.20 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 16,000, and accessories worth Rs 20,000.