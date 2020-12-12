Skoda India Registers Trademarks For Five Names; Might Use it For its Upcoming Compact-SUV

Skoda is buckling up to take the Indian market by storm in 2021. The Czech company has big plans for our country and has several new products lined up. And as expected, Skoda too, is going to use its upcoming SUVs as its main ammunition to decimate its rivals. One such model is the upcoming mid-size SUV codenamed Vision IN concept which has been spotted testing on several occasions on Indian roads. Skoda has now registered up to five new product names for the Indian market. The registered names include – Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq.

More details

For the uninitiated, as per Skoda’s past naming strategy, the company uses names starting with K and ending with Q reserved for its SUV lineup.

The Czech car manufacturer will proceed with its SUV campaign in the rapidly growing Indian market by launching the production version of the VISION IN in early 2021. It will be the first production model to use the new, localized MQB-A0-IN platform. The VISION IN is clearly identifiable as a member of the ŠKODA SUV family thanks to the partially illuminated crystalline elements in the LED headlights and tail lights as well as on the grille and the striking light strip at the rear.

Interiors

We reckon the cabin too will be in sync with the ‘modern contemporary’ theme that Skoda is using for the Vision IN SUV. And if the concept model is any hint for what the SUV’s interior will look like, expect the upcoming SUV in India to come sporting a minimalist design complemented by vegan materials for the dashboard. While we don’t expect the decorative strips made of real crystal to survive the transition to the production model, we are confident the car will come loaded with a plethora of other premium provisions such as a fully digital instrument panel, panoramic glass roof, big touchscreen for the infotainment system, connected vehicle technology, etc.

Under the hood, the new Skoda compact SUV will likely be plonked with a 1.5-litre TSI engine which delivers 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Apart from a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, there may also be a manual gearbox to keep the pricing aggressive.