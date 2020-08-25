Mahindra Offers Discounts And Benefits On BS6 XUV500

Upon introduction, the Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 was priced from Rs 13.13 lakh to Rs 17.64 lakh, (ex-showroom India). The SUV line-up now starts from W5 instead of the BS4’s entry-level W3 variant, which makes the XUV 500 BS6 cost Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 more than the previous BS4 model. The good news is that, in a bid to recover sales, Mahindra is offering buyers various discounts and benefits of over Rs 50,000 on the XUV500. It includes cash discounts close to Rs. 13000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 along with added corporate benefits up to Rs 9,000. The difference between the old and new prices are given below: Mahindra XUV 500 Variants New Prices Old Prices W5 Rs 13.10 lakh Rs 13.20 lakh W7 Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 14.50 lakh W9 Rs 16.04 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh W11 (O) Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh

About the XUV 500

XUV500 continues to be a feature-rich SUV in its segment with not much changing in the interiors on the BS6 variants. Although the heart under the hood has changed to a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine pumping out 155 bhp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Other Offers

Other than XUV 500, Mahindra is also offering discounts and offers on the Scorpio and KUV 100, both are being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 65,000 and exchange bonus worth Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. Also, Mahindra XUV300 can be bought with massive cashback offers of up to Rs 70,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rs 45,000.

The most strategic move from Mahindra involves dealers, offering mind-blowing discounts and offers on Mahindra’s premium flagship SUV, the Alturas. Dealerships are offering cashback offers of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, and additionally, one can also avail an exchange offer on worth Rs 50,000 which ads on to the total discount of Rs 3 lakh.

The Future Plan

An all-new Mahindra XUV500 is currently under development and will be offered with a new 2.0-litre petrol engine with direct injection technology and turbocharger. Where the existing model only offers a manual gearbox, the new line-up is expected to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox along with the standard 6-speed manual transmission option. The new XUV 500 is also expected to come with a more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine. Based on an all-new platform, the SUV will boast of an improved design and a feature-loaded cabin in 2021.