Mahindra launches Supro van and Minitruck for Rs 4.38 / 4.25 lakh

Mahindra has launched its all new Supro platform today in the form of a van and a mini truck. The Supro Van is a spacious 8 seater diesel people mover, suitable for tour operators and large families. The Supro Maxitruck, on the other hand, is a load carrier with a payload capacity of 1 ton suitable for intra and inter city transportation of goods.

The price of the Supro Van starts at Rs. 4.38 lac (BS3 Ex-showroom Thane, Maharashtra), while the Supro Maxitruck starts at Rs.4.25 lac (BS3 Ex-showroom Thane, Maharashtra).

The Supro Van will be available in 3 variants namely VX (Base Variant), LX (With Power Steering), ZX (With Power Steering & AC). The Supro Maxitruck will be available in 3 variants T2 (Base Variant), T4 (With Power Steering), T6 (With Power Steering & AC) respectively.

Here’s what you need to know about the two new vehicles

Mahindra Supro Van

The Supro Van is an 8 seater with a strong and sturdy design and boasts spacious and ergonomically designed cabin. A typical van in its appearance, the Supro has a stubby snout, a Mahindra family grille with chrome accents, body coloured bumpers and body decals on the sides.

Inside the cabin, the van gets a dual tone treatment with a moulded roof liner. The Supro Van will be available in 3 colours – Metallic Lake Side Brown, Deep Warm Blue and Diamond White.

Owing to its generous size, the Supro Van gets wide seats, class leading headroom and legroom and a large boot. The new van also offers an electric power steering and AC. Other features include a mobile charging point and a multi utility box for passengers.

Powering the Supro Van is Mahindra’s Direct Injection (DI) turbo diesel engine with 45 hp of power produced at 3750 rpm. Fuel efficiency is rated at 23.5 kilometres to a litre. The engine comes mated with a 5 speed transmission. Mahindra is offering the Supro with a warranty of 2 years/60,000 kms.

A tough and rugged body, high ground clearance and strong suspension along with a wheelbase of 2050mm makes the Supro suitable for the Indian road conditions. Supro Van also gets a child lock on both the sliding doors.

Mahindra Supro Maxitruck

The Supro Maxitruck is powered by the same engine as the Van, with 45 HP of peak power, though the fuel efficiency is slightly less at 22.4 km/l. The vehicle is capable of a top speed of 95 Kmph. The Supro Maxitruck comes with 1000 kg of payload rating and a 8.2 feet cargo box.

The Maxitruck rides on 13 inch wheels and has a short turning radius of 4.7m for easy manoeuvrability. Power steering and A/C are available in the top variant. The seats are comfortable, and the driver and passenger get features such as power sockets and bottle holders for convenience. The Supro Maxitruck comes with a warranty of 2 years/60,000 kms.

On the outside, the Supro Maxitruck gets the signature Mahindra grille with angular lines. Wrap around headlamps, body coloured bumpers / door handles and decals. The vehicle comes with dual tone fabric seats and door trims and will be available in 3 colours – Metallic Red, Deep Warm Blue and Diamond White

Speaking at the launch, Pravin Shah, President & Chief Executive (Automotive), Mahindra & Mahindra said, “At Mahindra, we have regularly created disruptions in the market and the simultaneous launch of two all new Supro products is a clear validation of our approach. A true ‘Make-in-India’ vehicle platform, both the vehicles are all set to redefine their respective categories. Being a listening organization, we have taken a significant leap by comprehensively addressing the needs of the customers in both people as well as cargo movement with the launch of Supro platform. I am confident that as with other Mahindra products, the Supro will go a long way in helping our customers prosper in life in line with our Mahindra Rise philosophy”.