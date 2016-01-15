Home Auto Accessories and Products Mahindra KUV100 accessories and add-ons, full list revealed with images
Mahindra KUV100 accessories and add-ons, full list revealed with images

Mahindra KUV100 accessories and add-ons, full list revealed with images

By Amit ChhanganiJanuary 15, 2016

So the much anticipated KUV100 is finally out for sale, and at a great price. We’re sure the new compact crossover will create new sales records for Mahindra going by its styling, features and great ARAI fuel efficiency figures. A car buy for an Indian customer, however, is not complete until he adorns his ride with some accessories, customizing it to his own needs. This is especially true in the case of SUVs and Crossovers.

Aptly realizing the need for accessories on the new crossover, and in the process, creating another channel for additional revenues, Mahindra has revealed dozens of genuine accessories for the new car. The list is long, and encompasses items from body decals, roof carriers to leather seat covers and everything in between. Here’s a detailed list and visual representation of everything that’s on offer. We’d suggest you have a look before you go and take delivery of your KUV100 – you might just want to have some of these added to the standard package.

The KUV 100 Explorer kit adds  the following items to the KUV 100’s body

Mahindra KUV 100 accessories explorer kit

  • Bonnet scoops
  • Rugged plastic wheel arches
  • Silver finish side skirts
  • New real Spoiler with LED stop lamps
  • Tail light protectors
  • Door side mouldings

The car also gets a variety of body wraps and decals to add some more individuality to your ride

Mahindra KUV100 body decals

Distinctive upper and lower grille shapes offered as an accessory, along with scruff plates, chrome linings for lights, greenhouse area and door handles. You also get rain visors as a genuine accessory

Mahindra KUV 100 accessories and add ons

Front bull bars, rear impact beams, roof carriers, bug deflectors, distinctive alloy wheels, side foot-steps, sleeker spoiler – you name it and it’s on Mahindra’s list

Mahindra KUV 100 bull bar roof rails

Interior gets an array of luxury and convenience add-ons like a rear seat screen, LED DRL fog lamps, rear view camera, a heads up display, sun blinds, inverter power and more

Mahindra KUV 100 inteior accessories

More items include a power bank, floor mats, leather and leatherette seat cover and a lot more.

Mahindra KUV 100 accessories seat covers

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(2 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google

Comments

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Husqvarna VITPILEN 401 and SVARTPILEN 401 - Image Gallery

Ranveer Singh Aston Martin Rapide (3)

Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin Rapide - Image Gallery

Triumph Thruxton R BT-02 THRUXMAN By Blacktrack Motors - Image Gallery

New BMW Motorrad 6.5 Inch TFT Display - Image Gallery