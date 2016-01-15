Mahindra KUV100 accessories and add-ons, full list revealed with images

So the much anticipated KUV100 is finally out for sale, and at a great price. We’re sure the new compact crossover will create new sales records for Mahindra going by its styling, features and great ARAI fuel efficiency figures. A car buy for an Indian customer, however, is not complete until he adorns his ride with some accessories, customizing it to his own needs. This is especially true in the case of SUVs and Crossovers.

Aptly realizing the need for accessories on the new crossover, and in the process, creating another channel for additional revenues, Mahindra has revealed dozens of genuine accessories for the new car. The list is long, and encompasses items from body decals, roof carriers to leather seat covers and everything in between. Here’s a detailed list and visual representation of everything that’s on offer. We’d suggest you have a look before you go and take delivery of your KUV100 – you might just want to have some of these added to the standard package.

The KUV 100 Explorer kit adds the following items to the KUV 100’s body

Bonnet scoops

Rugged plastic wheel arches

Silver finish side skirts

New real Spoiler with LED stop lamps

Tail light protectors

Door side mouldings

The car also gets a variety of body wraps and decals to add some more individuality to your ride

Distinctive upper and lower grille shapes offered as an accessory, along with scruff plates, chrome linings for lights, greenhouse area and door handles. You also get rain visors as a genuine accessory

Front bull bars, rear impact beams, roof carriers, bug deflectors, distinctive alloy wheels, side foot-steps, sleeker spoiler – you name it and it’s on Mahindra’s list

Interior gets an array of luxury and convenience add-ons like a rear seat screen, LED DRL fog lamps, rear view camera, a heads up display, sun blinds, inverter power and more

More items include a power bank, floor mats, leather and leatherette seat cover and a lot more.