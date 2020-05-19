Mahindra Introduces New Finance Schemes To Make Car Purchase Easier

Automobile manufacturers are acknowledging the fact that consumers are going through a tough time because of the lockdown. To boost the sales amidst such troublesome times, they are rolling out interesting offers and finance schemes to ease things up a little. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. today announced a wide variety of new finance schemes. These attractive schemes include customized offerings that assure peace of mind for Mahindra customers, deliver financial flexibility and empower them to own their desired Mahindra vehicle model at their convenience.

Mahindra is empowering its customers by offering a host of finance schemes* through various financial institutions:

Special Finance Schemes for COVID Warriors Doctors – 50% Processing Fee Waiver and the option to Buy Now, Pay Later (90 days moratorium) Police – High funding scheme for Police personnel Pickup Vehicle Owners (ESP) – Own a BSVI Mahindra Pickup and pay the same EMI as a BSIV vehicle

Own Now, Pay in 2021– Own your SUV today and start paying the EMI next year

90 Days Moratorium – Own your SUV today and start paying the EMI after 90 days

100% On-Road Funding – Up to 100% of on-road funding for Mahindra SUVs

Empowering Women with Special Schemes – 10 bps discount on the rate of interest

Balloon and Step Up EMI offering to lower the monthly payments – First 3 low EMIs Pay 50% Less EMI for 3 months for every year of the loan tenure 25% of loan payment at the end of the loan tenure EMI starting from as low as Rs. 1,234/ per lakh

Highest Loan Tenure – Loan Repayment after 8 years

Lowest Interest Rate – Rate of interest starting from as low as 7.75%

Hassle-free Financing – No prepayment/foreclosure charges from the very first day

Yellow Board Funding – Taxi Funding available for a wide range of Mahindra SUVs

Speaking about these new finance schemes, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The introduction of these unique financing schemes is one more step by Mahindra to support its customers during these challenging times. The bedrock of each one of our schemes is to provide financial flexibility and peace of mind to our customers, especially for our Covid warriors who are providing unparalleled support at this point in time. Together with the various digital interventions which Mahindra has recently announced both in its sales and service, these offerings will provide our customers with a holistic buying and owning experience for a Mahindra vehicle.”