CredR Offers 12-Month Buyback Program For Used Two-Wheelers

The post-pandemic trend shows a predictable shift in the purchasing habits of customers, from high-value products intended for long term use, to relatively value-for-money products for short to medium term use. This sudden shift is accelerated by socio-economic factors such as current job losses, job insecurity and weak consumer sentiment.

There has also been a massive rise in the preference of private-mobility ownership over shared mobility and public transportation, for the fear of virus transmission. Increase in private ownership of automobiles and the shift to purchasing of value-for-money products have been the two most defining trends, emerging out of the current pandemic situation that will shape consumer behaviour forever.

To leverage these trends, CredR, a used two-wheeler consumer brand, has launched a two-wheeler buyback program – CredR Buyback Plus, across its showrooms pan India. Under this two-wheeler buyback program, consumers will receive an assured buyback value for their two-wheelers at the time of purchase. This value can be reclaimed by the customer by selling the purchased two-wheeler back to CredR within the stipulated 12-month window. The two-wheeler Buyback Program will be available to customers across all showrooms in cities such as Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Sikar, Bhilwara, Kota, Pune and Hyderabad.

According to Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer – CredR; “It is our undeterred focus to deliver value-for-money products to our customers, which has been the catalyst for all our product innovations sofar and will continue to be in the times to come. The current lockdown situation has created an unprecedented demand for our products and in the process inspired us to create products that can deliver more value for our customers. Our keen business intelligence and pricing algorithms make our price projections highly accurate. In a marketplace that had no preceding concept of standard pricing, we are the first ones to offer something like this”.

He further added that a widespread shift from shared mobility and public transportation to privately-owned mobility will no longer remain a luxury but will become a pressing need. The current wave of consumers are definitely cautious and value-driven and want to safeguard their financial interests, while still having access to quality private-owned mobility. Buyers would also stand to benefit from CredR’s standard / popular services like Free 6 Months Warranty, Paper Transfer Assistance and 7 Days No-Questions-Asked Protect policy. Riding high on the success of its recently launched program Contactless Doorstep Delivery of Bikes, CredR believes that this new program will also gain great acceptance amongst its consumers.